SILVER SPRING, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has launched a new course to help industry professionals prepare to take the Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM) exam. The new CSPM Review Course expands SIA's CSPM offerings; it will be offered virtually and will be taught by CSPM-certified instructors with extensive experience in security project management.
The course covers the key areas of knowledge and topics tested by the CSPM exam, shares strategies on how to prepare for the exam and gives course participants a chance to ask the instructors specific questions. Course registrants will also receive a CSPM Review Course Student Workbook that provides reference materials, a study plan worksheet, educational content on domain-specific knowledge and insights into the test-taking experience.
The CSPM is a highly respected industry certification which demonstrates that the credential holder can manage complex, technical security projects. It is often earned by security integration professionals, consultants, security managers and other practitioners and professionals who are regularly providing oversight and support on security projects.
While taking the new CSPM Review Course does not guarantee success on the exam, SIA Director of Learning and Development Dr. Elli Voorhees said the course was designed to match the needs of many SIA members who have asked for a course that prepares them for the CSPM exam.
"Unlike our SPM training courses, which dive deep into explaining key concepts and best practices associated with leading technical security projects, the CSPM Review Course aligns succinctly with the certification exam blueprint," said Voorhees. "Participants customize a plan of study based upon their own self-assessment and focus on the areas where they may need improvement using the resource guides provided."
The first CSPM Review Course will be offered May 18-20, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. EDT each day. Registration is $595 for SIA members, and the course will be taught by Rex Allen of Allied Universal Technology Services and Brendan McFall of Northland Controls. Full course details can be found here.
The new CSPM Review Course rounds out a full complement of SIA's Security Project Management (SPM) courses. Additional courses include the Basics of SPM Course and the full SPM Training Seminar.
The Basics of SPM Course provides 10 hours of education and teaches the fundamentals of managing security projects; it has proven especially valuable for new project managers in the security industry and those aspiring to project management roles. The full SPM Training Seminar is a 20-hour in-depth course that provides extensive learning on security project management and is often attended by project managers, lead technicians and program managers at security integration firms, in addition to corporate security and government security practitioner teams.
All SPM courses are live, instructor-led courses which are offered virtually. An on-demand version of the Basics of SPM course is also available on SIA's website, and information on all courses and a current schedule of course dates can be found on the SPM page.
Nearly simultaneously with the launch of the new CSPM Review Course, SIA will also now be offering remote, virtual test taking for the CSPM exam starting May 1. For details on how the new remote CSPM exam testing works, please contact SIA Associate Director of Certification Katie Greatti at kgreatti@securityindustry.org.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through learning and development, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
Media Contact
Kara Klein, Security Industry Association, 301-804-4704, kklein@securityindustry.org
SOURCE Security Industry Association