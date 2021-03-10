SILVER SPRING, Md., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) is pleased to announce that Allegion and Feenics will each receive a 2021 SIA Member of the Year Award. SIA will present Allegion and Feenics with their awards at The Advance, SIA's annual membership meeting, which will be hosted March 23 as a virtual event.
The SIA Member of the Year Award honors SIA member companies that have shown notable involvement in SIA committees and working groups, SIA events and the SIA Education@ISC conference program; leadership activity; recruitment of SIA members; and contributions to SIA thought leadership and the industry overall. This year marks the first time that SIA will present the award to two companies – highlighting the diversity of the association's membership and showcasing companies of different scales that exhibit outstanding engagement in SIA and the security industry.
"SIA commends Allegion and Feenics for their exceptional involvement in and contributions to SIA and the security industry as a whole and is proud to honor these innovative, engaged companies as the 2021 SIA Members of the Year," said Pierre Trapanese, chair of the SIA Board of Directors. "SIA's mission to be a catalyst for success within the global security industry would not be possible without the outstanding support of members like Allegion and Feenics, and we look forward to continuing to work together to build on SIA's resources, programming and professional development offerings to serve our members and the industry through high-quality information, insight and influence."
Allegion – a global pioneer in security and safety around the door and adjacent areas – is a long-time SIA corporate member that actively participates in a variety of SIA programs, events, products and services and welcomes its employees' involvement in SIA committees, working groups and advisory boards.
"Allegion is honored to accept this award on behalf of our employees, who truly are the foundation of our partnership with SIA," said Tim Eckersley, senior vice president of Allegion International. "Since our inception, Allegion has worked with and through SIA to make a difference on the issues that not only matter to our industry but also to our customers. We're thankful for engagement opportunities through groups like SIA RISE and the Women in Security Forum, as well as affiliate organizations like the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS), among others, that facilitate critical conversations, networking and idea sharing."
Allegion is highly engaged in SIA's RISE community for young professionals – with staff serving in roles on the RISE Steering Committee and as mentors in SIA's Talent, Inclusion, Mentorship and Education program and participating in SIA's RISE Scholarship program – and the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), with staff serving on the FAST Board of Directors. The company is a regular sponsor of key SIA events, including SIA GovSummit and Securing New Ground, and was the Premier Sponsor of AcceleRISE 2020.
"Moving forward, we expect SIA will continue to be a catalyst for progress within the security industry," added Luis Orbegoso, senior vice president of Allegion Americas. "Allegion is excited to remain engaged and work alongside our peers there – especially at a time when our collective industry is leading the way in responsible use of impactful technology and building the next generation of security leaders. Together, we can make a tremendous difference in driving innovation and protecting people and our communities."
Feenics – a provider of innovative cloud-based access control solutions developed by security industry veterans – has been a SIA member since 2015. Feenics is an enthusiastic SIA member involved in a variety of SIA events, programs and initiatives. In the past year, Feenics leadership and staff have been highly engaged with SIA's resources and publications. The company's employees have participated in the SIA RISE Scholarship program, and the firm was an event sponsor of AcceleRISE 2020. Employees have attended and spoken at multiple other SIA events, including speaking roles at Securing New Ground and the presentation of the Lippert Memorial Award during the SIA Honors ceremony.
"Feenics is honored to be presented with a SIA Member of the Year Award. We have been a SIA member since our founding and have always benefited from the reciprocal value of contributing to the association and drawing from its impressive array of resources," said Denis Hébert, president of Feenics and former chair of the SIA Board of Directors. "Participating in events, on committees, on the Board of Directors and in the training, as well as contributing to events, training or surveys, in addition to benefiting from valuable publications and research, provides any member with an invaluable return on investment. All this, combined with the simple benefit of networking amongst your peers to discuss collective issues and trends within our industry, is why Feenics is proud to be an active member of SIA."
SIA encourages all its members to take advantage of the association's engagement activities and opportunities, including volunteering for SIA committees and working groups, contributing to SIA thought leadership initiatives, supporting and participating in SIA events and programs and recruiting potential members to the association. If you are interested in becoming more involved with SIA, contact Kevin Murphy, SIA director of member services, at kmurphy@securityindustry.org or (301) 804-4716.
The Advance 2021 will take place on Tuesday, March 23, at 1:30 p.m. EDT and be hosted as a virtual event. At this special membership meeting, attendees will review official association business, recognize volunteer achievements in 2020 and exchange market intelligence for the year ahead. In addition to presenting the SIA Member of the Year Award, SIA will honor the 2021 recipients of the SIA Chairman's Award, Committee Chair of the Year Award, Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award and Standards Service Award. Learn more and register to attend.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
