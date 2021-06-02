SILVER SPRING, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Marc R. Tardiff as the 2021 recipient of the SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) Merit Award. SIA will present Tardiff with the award at the 2021 SIA NPS Awards Ceremony, which will be held June 17 as a virtual event.
The SIA New Product Showcase Awards, established in 1979, recognize innovative physical security products, services and solutions. The awards are presented annually in partnership with ISC West. Technologies showcased through this program are used in the protection of life and property in residential, commercial and institutional settings.
The SIA NPS Merit Award recognizes individuals and/or companies who, through their support of the New Product Showcase, demonstrate a commitment to the vision and mission of the program, contribute to its success and promote the advancement of SIA and the security industry overall. Marc Tardiff – founder of MRT Security Consulting LLC – has served as a judge in the SIA New Product Showcase since 2004 and is an active member of the SIA NPS Committee.
"I am honored to be named the 2021 SIA NPS Merit Award winner and would like to thank Sandra Jones, who first gave me the chance to serve on the SIA NPS Committee, as well as SIA, Reed and our NPS Committee members for the work that has been going on for quite some time," said Tardiff. "I'd also like to thank our previous chair, Jennifer Martin, and current chair Chris Grniet for allowing me to continue to serve."
Tardiff began his security career in 1982 at Applied Electronic Systems, a small video surveillance company in Marblehead, Massachusetts, then held technician and service manager roles at Instant Signal and Alarm in Salem, Massachusetts, and engineering roles at Fidelity Security Services in Boston and Merrimack, New Hampshire. He has been involved in a wide variety of enterprise security initiatives and retrofits throughout his career. In his role as a security consultant and the founder of MRT Consulting, based in Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Tardiff offers a set of checks and balances between providers and organizations seeking to invest in new security infrastructure and provides organizations with effective and efficient options for retrofit applications.
"I joined the SIA New Product Showcase as a judge just over 10 years ago at Marc Tardiff's request, and it has been a pleasure to work with him over the years both as a judge and as the NPS Committee Chair," said Christopher Grniet, chair of the SIA New Product Showcase Committee and regional vice president at Guidepost Solutions LLC. "Marc has been responsible for the development and expansion of product category descriptions as the primary author or in collaboration with others since joining the NPS. He has been a strong advocate of the program and a voice of reason in product decisions and has brought in several of the current program judges. Marc has consistently researched every product entered in the NPS each year to ensure he could assume a role on any judging panel, which he has done on numerous occasions, has served as a trusted advisor to several of the committee chairs and has helped to shape the NPS program as we see it today. His selection is well deserved, and I am very happy he is finally getting this recognition for his volunteerism and hard work."
The 2021 SIA New Product Showcase Awards will take place as a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 17, at 1 p.m. EDT. During the ceremony, in addition to presenting Tardiff with the NPS Merit Award, SIA will honor the winners in 35 product categories and present the award for Best New Product of 2021 and the prestigious Judge's Choice Award. Learn more about the virtual awards ceremony and RSVP here. More information on the 2021 SIA NPS product entries can be found in the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase Product Guide, as well as SIA's 2021 SIA NPS product video playlist. Most of the products competing in the 2021 SIA NPS program will also be on display July 19-21 during ISC West in a special area of the show floor. Learn more about the SIA New Product Showcase here.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
About ISC Security Events
The International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) security events are the leading exhibitions for the security tradeshow industry, ISC Security Events are held in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA and are the only holistic security events strategically designed to provide products, technology, education & networking covering physical, IT and IoT security. ISC runs various regional events across North and South America, which range in a variety of different formats, each designed to connect you directly with suppliers and buyers in the security & public safety industry.
Media Contact
Kara Klein, Security Industry Association, 301-804-4704, kklein@securityindustry.org
SOURCE Security Industry Association