SILVER SPRING, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Tracy Larson as the 2021 recipient of the Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognizes SIA volunteers who have made tireless efforts to expand SIA's programs and services. SIA will present Larson with the award at The Advance, SIA's annual membership meeting, which will be held March 23 as a virtual event.
Tracy Larson is president and a founding partner of WeSuite, LLC. A security industry veteran, Larson has served in leadership roles throughout her career at Computer Associates; ITG Larson, Inc.; Antar-Com, Inc.; and Diebold Electronic Security Systems. She is a graduate of Cornell University, a recognized speaker at many industry events and a member of the Mission 500 Executive Board.
"Thank you to SIA and the SIA family. I am truly blown away to be recognized for something I am passionate about and believe so strongly in – helping others by giving back," said Larson. "The true honor for me is to follow in the footsteps of someone I idolize, Sandy Jones. Sandy has set an incredible example for all of us in the industry of what getting involved means and the rewards gained in self-improvement, giving back and expanding ourselves through interaction with others. Thank you, Sandy, for inspiring me and making it easier today to be impactful."
Larson is a longtime member of the SIA Education and Training Committee and an instructor for SIA's Security Project Management (SPM) training seminars. In 2020, she devoted significant time and effort to helping SIA update the SPM Common Body of Knowledge and developing a new review course for SIA's Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM) certification program. She has shared her expertise and insights as a presenter at multiple SIA Education@ISC conferences, supported AcceleRISE 2020 by involving WeSuite as an event sponsor and participated as a subject matter expert in SIA's Security Sales Microlearning Series. She is also a member of SIA's Women in Security Forum and most recently has become a mentor in SIA's Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) mentorship program for young security industry professionals.
"Over the past year, Tracy Larson has gone above and beyond to ensure that SIA's educational offerings meet the highest standards of quality," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "Tracy is a steadfast advocate and spokesperson for SIA's education, training and certification and actively promotes SIA programs as a means of professionalizing the industry through continuous learning and development. SIA applauds her valuable contributions to SIA and the security industry as a whole and is proud to present her with the 2021 Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award."
Inspired by Larson's volunteer contributions? Employees of SIA member companies can make the most out of their memberships by getting more involved with the association. Volunteer opportunities include joining SIA committees or groups, lending expertise to SIA's education and training programs, participating in SIA's advocacy efforts, contributing to SIA's publications and thought leadership and getting involved in SIA events. Learn more and get started as a volunteer.
The Advance 2021 will take place on Tuesday, March 23, at 1:30 p.m. EDT and be hosted as a virtual event. At this special membership meeting, attendees will review official association business, recognize volunteer achievements in 2020 and exchange market intelligence for the year ahead. In addition to presenting the Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, SIA will honor the 2021 recipients of the SIA Chairman's Award, Member of the Year Award, Committee Chair of the Year Award and Standards Service Award. Learn more and register to attend.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
