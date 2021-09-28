SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has opened applications for the SIA RISE Scholarship, a program presented by the SIA RISE community for young security professionals. Through this year's RISE Scholarship program, selected candidates will receive $3,000 awards that can be used toward continuing education, student loan repayment and professional development programs such as training and certifications.
"Applying for a SIA RISE Scholarship is an important step young professionals and students could take to expand their education and grow their skills," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "Individuals entering the application process should realize they have a unique opportunity to inspire peers and be recognized for a notable accomplishment in their careers."
The RISE scholarship program was created to help awardees expand their professional knowledge in the areas of business, human resources, information technology, marketing/sales, project management, security engineering and risk management. Scholarship funds can be used toward SIA program offerings, such as SIA's conferences, Security Project Management training and the Certified Security Project Manager and Security Industry Cybersecurity Certification credentials; other education or events related to IT or cybersecurity; relevant courses or programs offered by associations, colleges, universities and private education firms; and/or repayment of student loans.
Each applicant for the SIA RISE Scholarship must be either 1) a SIA student member or 2) a member of the SIA RISE community and an employee of a SIA member company with at least one year of professional experience in the security industry.
The 2021 deadline to apply for the SIA RISE Scholarship is Friday, Oct. 8. Learn more about the program and submit an application.
The SIA RISE Scholarship is made possible in part by the generous support of our donors. If you are interested in making a donation to the program, please visit the scholarship page for more information.
SIA RISE is a community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry. In addition to the SIA RISE Scholarship, SIA RISE offers fun in-person and virtual networking events for young professionals, the Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) program for early and mid-career professionals, career growth webinars and trade show education tracks and the annual AcceleRISE conference – an essential experienced designed to ignite new thinking, strengthen leadership and sharpen business acumen in young security talent. The SIA RISE community is open to all employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for less than two years; learn more and sign up to join.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,200 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through learning and development, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
