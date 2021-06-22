SILVER SPRING, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released its new Privacy Code of Conduct, a resource designed to guide security technology companies in implementing privacy programs and protecting personal data. The document was created by SIA's Data Privacy Advisory Board, a group of SIA members that produces resources and events aimed at promoting a better understanding of the role of privacy in the security industry.
SIA's Privacy Code of Conduct includes a set of principles based on the premises that privacy is a fundamental right and that privacy rights deserve the highest level of commitment from SIA member organizations.
"SIA is proud to continue its leading role on what has quickly become one of the most impactful issues in the industry," SIA CEO Don Erickson said. "It is essential that SIA members and others implement sound privacy policies for both legal and reputational reasons, and the Privacy Code of Conduct can form the basis of those policies."
The SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board plans to provide more specific guidance in its Privacy Code of Practice, which will be released July 20 during a special privacy lunch and learn event at ISC West. At this event, attendees will hear a keynote presentation from Erik Jones, a partner at Venable LLP with expertise in data privacy and legal and regulatory risk and a roundtable discussion with privacy experts and enjoy lunch and networking with other industry professionals. The event will also be available to livestream on SIA's YouTube channel. Learn more and RSVP to attend or view the livestream.
Even before the creation of the Data Privacy Advisory Board in 2017, SIA was active on privacy, creating its original Privacy Framework in 2010 and updating it four years later. SIA has also raised awareness on critical privacy issues through offerings like its Data Privacy Microlearning Series, webinars, white papers, conference presentations, podcasts and videos, as well as through advocacy efforts. Learn more about SIA's Data Privacy Advisory Board here.
