SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Bonnie Michelman as the 2021 recipient of the SIA Insightful Practitioner Award, an honor recognizing excellence in promoting the implementation of innovative security solutions. Michelman is the executive director of police, security and outside services at Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General) and for Mass General Brigham Corporation. SIA will present her with the award on Wednesday, Nov. 17, during the 2021 SIA Honors cocktail reception.
Michelman has 30+ years of corporate security leadership experience, and in addition to her roles with Mass General and Mass General Brigham Corporation she serves as president of the board of International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS) Foundation and is past president of the International Security Management Association, ASIS International and IAHSS. She is on the Regional Board of Directors for the Anti-Defamation League. She also serves on the advisory council for Hostage US. Under Michelman's direction, Mass General won the Lindberg Bell Award for the nation's finest health care security program in 1999, 2007 and 2018. Michelman was appointed in 2010 by Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, holding that position until 2015, and chaired the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Faith-Based Security Advisory Committee. She has also been an advocate for increasing diversity within the security industry. Michelman holds an MBA from Bentley College, an M.S. in criminal justice from Northeastern University and a B.A. in government and sociology from Clark University, as well as the Certified Protection Professional and Certified Healthcare Protection Administrator certifications.
"I was totally humbled and honored in learning I was the recipient of the 2021 Insightful Practitioner Award," said Michelman. "The greatest compliment one can experience is to be recognized by colleagues and one of the best industry associations that exists. I am so grateful to SIA for not only this honor but for all the work SIA does and has done for a long time to professionalize and advance the security industry and profession. SIA helps chart the course for this amazing industry."
Michelman is a prominent security thought leader and has spoken at a variety of industry conferences and events, including SIA's Securing New Ground conference and the 2021 Vertical Insights Health Care Security Symposium. She helped SIA in launching its Health Care Security Interest Group and has supported several of its projects, including a white paper on mitigating the risk of workplace violence in health care settings.
"SIA is proud to announce Bonnie Michelman as the 2021 recipient of the SIA Insightful Practitioner Award," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "Bonnie is an industry luminary whose leadership has grown Mass General's security department into one of the top programs in the country, and she has been a dedicated and influential volunteer with SIA, lending her expertise on health care security issues. We commend Bonnie for her outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry and look forward to presenting her with this special award at SIA Honors 2021."
SIA's Insightful Practitioner Award is presented annually to a security practitioner who demonstrates leadership and excellence in promoting the implementation of innovative security solutions through education, advocacy and teamwork with the security industry and other stakeholders.
Each year, SIA Honors – held concurrently with ISC East, the Northeast's largest security trade show hosted in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA – features a gala cocktail reception and an award ceremony recognizing industry leaders. At SIA Honors 2021, in addition to presenting the Insightful Practitioner Award, SIA will also honor industry leaders with the George R. Lippert Memorial Award and the SIA Progress Award sponsored by SIA's Women in Security Forum. SIA Honors 2021 will be held Nov. 17 at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York City; learn more and register to attend here.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with nearly 1,200 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through learning and development, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
