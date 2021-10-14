SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Elaine Palome – director of human resources at Axis Communications and a member of Axis' Americas Management team – as the 2021 recipient of the SIA Progress Award, an honor presented by SIA's Women in Security Forum (WISF) celebrating individuals who pave the way to success for women in the security industry. SIA will present Palome with the award on Wednesday, Nov. 17, during the 2021 SIA Honors cocktail reception.
Palome has over two decades of experience in all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition and development, performance management, diversity and inclusion and strategic planning. In her role at Axis Communications, Palome oversees all human capital management activities for the United States, Canada, and Latin America. She is a frequent panelist, presenter and author of articles involving issues surrounding business and the changing workforce. Palome's passion is connecting employees to the business through transformational leadership. Prior to joining Axis, she held human resources leadership roles in the pharmaceutical, medical device and software industries. Palome holds the Society for Human Resources Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certification, as well as certifications in Process Communication, Predictive Index and Conflict Dynamics, and an advanced degree in the biological sciences.
"I am incredibly pleased and a little humbled by being the most recent recipient of the SIA Progress Award. There are so many people in our industry doing so many good things to make our workforce more diverse and inclusive, and I am thrilled to be recognized as one of them," said Palome. "Diversity is not a liberal ideal, a compliance issue or a fad. It is not a 'check the box' exercise. Diversity is everyone around you: your parents, children, coworkers, neighbors. We know that that diversity and inclusion increases innovation, creativity, and a corporation's bottom line. But it really hit home for me five years ago when a colleague told me that it was just the right thing to do. That is when I realized that I could help make a difference. Diversity has enriched my life in so many ways by showing me different perspectives, providing a richer life experience, and helping me to become a better global citizen. I thank SIA and the Women in Security Forum for recognizing the small part I play in the larger effort of taking a world view, making a commitment and being willing to take risks to advance the common good."
Palome is an active member of the SIA Women in Security Forum Steering Committee, and as chair of the WISF Professional Development Subcommittee, she has helped the forum develop webinars and participated in panel discussions that foster the advancement of women in security. She also serves on the WISF Scholarship Subcommittee and has raised more than $40,000 in 2021 for the program, which offers scholarships that further opportunities for SIA members, support their professional development and educational goals and help them thrive in the industry.
"SIA is thrilled to honor Elaine Palome with the 2021 SIA Progress Award," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "Elaine has consistently shared ideas, expertise and resources within SIA's Women in Security Forum from the moment she became one of its founding members, including spearheading programming that truly helps to advance women and foster a more diverse security workforce. We thank Elaine for making a difference."
SIA's Progress Award recognizes SIA members who have shown excellence in their advancement of opportunities and success for women in the security industry. Each year's recipient is determined based on their contributions to fostering women in the industry, promotion of women's professional growth through mentorship and/or sponsorship, recognitions and awards for related activities and demonstration of the highest levels of professionalism and integrity in the security industry.
SIA's Women in Security Forum works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry. In addition to the SIA Progress Award, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers a number of key programs and activities, including the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship; insightful keynote and breakfast events at ISC West and East; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; a virtual education series; collaborative projects with other organizations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognize distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry; thought leadership and speaking opportunities; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all SIA members; learn more and get involved.
Each year, SIA Honors – held concurrently with ISC East, the Northeast's largest security trade show hosted in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA – features a gala cocktail reception and an award ceremony recognizing industry leaders. At SIA Honors 2021, in addition to presenting the SIA Progress Award, SIA will also honor industry leaders with the George R. Lippert Memorial Award and SIA Insightful Practitioner Award. SIA Honors 2021 will be held Nov. 17 at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York City; learn more and register to attend here.
