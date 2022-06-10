The two decade industry veteran brings both government and private sector experience to a growing practice
ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kuma LLC, a global privacy, security and identity company specializing in unique customer solutions, announces the appointment of identity industry veteran, Michael Magrath, to lead its expanding Digital Identity Practice.
An accomplished leader in global security systems and policy, Magrath will leverage his two decades of digital transformation technology leadership to support organizations across government and private sectors. In keeping with Kuma's goal of bringing effective, innovative, and equitable digital identity solutions to the people it serves, Magrath maintains a future-thinking outlook on digital identity and the privacy sector.
"We are excited to bring Mike on board to lead Kuma's charge in global identity assessment and help further strengthen our role as an advisor to top identity brands," said Kuma Founder and CEO Ray Kimble. "His vast experience and deep knowledge in the fields of identity, cybersecurity, government contracting, financial services, insurance, and health IT give him an empathetic perspective to our client's unique needs."
As Vice President of Global Relations & Public Policy with OneSpan, Magrath has demonstrated his ability to navigate new legislation with emerging new cybersecurity capabilities. Prior to his time with OneSpan, Magrath accumulated success as he successfully led business development and field marketing efforts for Gemalto.
"The Kuma team has developed a great track record as a trusted advisor by informing executive decision making, shaping market strategy, and preparing for future customer needs," said Magrath. "While the digital identity market is vibrant—especially with the catalyzing effects of COVID driving change—it remains quite confusing and noisy for organizations to navigate. As part of this great team, I look forward to helping organizations of all kinds achieve their digital identity vision."
Magrath's board memberships and advisory positions include advisor for the American Medical Association, serving as Chairman of the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Identity Management Task Force, and the Secure Technology Alliance's Health and Human Services Council. He holds a degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
ABOUT KUMA
For almost a decade, Kuma has provided privacy and security expertise to various local, state, and federal government agencies, non-profits, and businesses, often in highly regulated sectors. Trust is deeply ingrained in our ethos and is illustrated in the work we deliver in all our engagements. Over the years, Kuma has gained and maintained customer confidence and built a reputation for customizing its cybersecurity services to meet the needs of small and large companies alike, while always grounded in national standards. Kuma rejects a "one-size fits all" approach, building long-standing working relationships with clients as they mature their security and privacy postures. For more information visit http://www.kuma.pro.
