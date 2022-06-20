The Torchlight Industry Advisory Board is an outstanding group of respected business leaders helping to guide Torchlight AI as it transforms the security intelligence industry.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (PRWeb) —Torchlight AI, the innovative behavioral intelligence platform designed to predict emerging risk, today unveiled members of its inaugural Torchlight Industry Advisory Board (TIAB). This group of leaders will provide their expertise to inform Torchlight AI's company strategy as it continues to reinvent the security intelligence industry.
"We've put together the Torchlight Industry Advisory Board of some of the brightest practitioners and advisors to help us fulfill our critical mission of predicting emerging risks," said Jim Bourie, CEO of Torchlight AI. "Our work is more important than ever, and these thought leaders and innovators know the importance of having the most powerful tools and insights to help manage the changing risk environment."
Members of the Torchlight Industry Advisory Board are:
- Jason Ancarrow, AVP Enterprise Cybersecurity at CarMax
- Anu Mathur Boyd, Head of Strategic Oversight, Global Wholesale Banking Financial at ING UK
- Jack Britton, Director, Sales Engineering, Talon Cybersecurity Ltd.
- Harlan Carvey, Digital Forensics Expert
- Aaron Katz, Chief Information Security Officer
- Mike Morgan, Former Head of Security at PWC, Former Asst. Deputy Dir. of National Intelligence
- Joaquin Roose, Director of Financial Intelligence in Investment Banking
- Bob Rosen, Former Dow Jones Risk and Compliance sales leader and independent consultant
- Lashelle Roundtree, Global Risk and Financial Crime consultant
- Richard Spearman, Global Head of Security at Vodafone
- Minakshi Yerra, Vice President, Global Head of AML & Sanctions at Ripple
"We want to continue to make sure that Torchlight AI's data, technology, and human experts are providing the most innovative and market-leading tools and insights to predict a wide range of risks," said Scott Schulman, Executive Chairman of Torchlight AI and Chairman of the TIAB. "We invited these exceptional leaders to join our first Torchlight Industry Advisory Board because we value their years of experience and perspectives in managing risk solutions. We know their input will help tremendously in meeting the needs of our current and future customers."
About Torchlight AI
Following the merger of U.S.-based Crowdpulse and U.K.-based Assynt Group, Torchlight AI combines world-class behavioral analytics, big data management and machine learning capabilities with global security risk intelligence expertise. Torchlight AI provides commercial and government clients with unprecedented, data-driven insights and predictive capabilities to identify and manage digital, physical and metaphysical risks.
Learn more at http://www.torchlight.ai
Media Contact
Seyi Ibidunni, Torchlight AI, 44 7496304380, info@torchlight.ai
