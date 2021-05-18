MONTEREY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Mentor, pioneer and industry leader in security awareness training and phishing simulation, today announced a new partnership with NetWorks Group, a highly respected Ethical Hacking and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that partners closely with customers to deliver security services that matter.
NetWorks Group clients will now have access to highly effective Security Awareness Training and Phishing Training services through the Security Awareness Training Platform from Security Mentor. Security Mentor specializes in creating innovative training that enables organizations to teach employees critical cyber-security skills in a brief, effective, fun format that drives real behaviour change.
"Security Mentor is excited to announce our new partnership with NetWorks Group as their security awareness training vendor of choice," says Craig Kunitani, Security Mentor COO. "NetWorks Group has an outstanding reputation as an information security professional and managed services provider, offering best of breed products. This partnership enables NetWorks Group's clients to provide the industry's most respected security awareness training for their employees. Security Mentor's commitment to outstanding, high-quality cybersecurity awareness training makes partnering with NetWorks Group a great fit."
"We select the vendors we work with very carefully. Security Mentor enables us to address the human element and its associated cyber risks with our clients", says David Howard, NetWorks Group's President. "During our Full Scope Penetration Test engagements, we find that a significant number of our clients are vulnerable to phishing attacks, as well as other cyber security threats that end users face. Being able to offer our clients a highly effective training solution that we trust, and which has outstanding customer service is very important to us. The combination of robust security awareness training coupled with hands-on exercises and problem-solving games that teach real skills is unique in the industry. We are excited to offer our clients an easy, effective solution to improve their security posture by leveraging their greatest asset, their users."
About Security Mentor
Security Mentor is the industry pioneer and expert in security awareness training and education services. Security Mentor has consistently redefined how security awareness training is created, delivered, experienced and embraced by combining expertise and creativity in security, technology, media and e-learning. Trusted by customers and celebrated by users, its comprehensive training platform offers on-demand, easy-to-use, and effective solutions including security awareness training, phishing simulation and policy tracking & compliance services. Its training employs instructional design best practices, interactive content, and gamification to engage learners and deliver enduring knowledge acquisition and real behavioural and cultural change. Founded in 2008, Security Mentor's innovative products and services are used by Fortune 500 enterprises, defense, public sector, non-profit and educational institutions.
About NetWorks Group
NetWorks Group is an Ethical Hacking and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) with practices in Offensive Security, Defensive Security, and Compliance. NetWorks Group's unique approach to security helps organizations approach cybersecurity as a team sport. Through clear and effective communication, NetWorks Group helps customers understand their security posture and make risk-informed decisions about the best ways to improve it. Founded in 1997, NetWorks Group has over 20 years of experience delivering services that improve security outcomes.
