MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Mentor, pioneer and industry leader in security awareness training and phishing training, announces the "End User Security Awareness & Culture Change in Hybrid Enterprises" webinar.
The webinar will focus on the surge in pandemic-related cyberthreats (e.g., ransomware, data breaches and other major security incidents) that top corporate agendas and how executives are struggling to build a culture of security in new hybrid work environments that include more remote work than ever before. As organizations consider what the "new normal" will look like in 2022 and beyond, this panel of security experts will describe what they are doing to enforce pragmatic cybersecurity policies that also enable business - including digital transformation. The live webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 20th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT.
The discussion topics by this expert cybersecurity panel assembled by Security Mentor will include:
1) Developments regarding employee cybersecurity since the pandemic-initiation in March 2020.
2) How can employee security training work effectively in hybrid offices? What does not work?
3) What tips can strengthen enterprise security culture worldwide in a hybrid environment?
4) What solutions, such as zero trust architectures, can help in a hybrid work world?
In addition to moderator Dan Lohrmann, Security Mentor CSO and Chief Strategist, the panel includes:
- Brian Roberts, Enterprise Security Awareness & Training Leader, Lear Corporation. Mr. Roberts is responsible for the training and engagement of more than 160,000 employees in 257 locations, using multiple enterprise systems. He leads Lear's global distributions, creative direction, event coordination, internal media management, vendor management, solutions evaluation, and more.
- Michael J. Riggs Sr., Director, Department of Judicial Information Technology, Supreme Court of Virginia. Mr. Riggs leads all IT activity for Virginia's Supreme Court IT functions, and has built an extensive cybersecurity awareness program for the judicial branch of government in Virginia.
- Scott Larsen, Former CISO at Inova Health System (Virginia) and former CSO, Beaumont Health System (Michigan). Mr. Larsen is a leader with over 25 years of experience in various business and governmental sectors such as: Higher Education, State Government, Industrial, Health Care and Insurance.
Free registrations for the live event and access to the replay of the webinar are available through the following link: https://bit.ly/3iDx7ZP
