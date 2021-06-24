NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The security software prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. McAfee Corp., FireEye Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., ThreatConnect Inc., and Gigamon Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in security software market.
Security Software Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Green initiatives
Sign Up for a Sample Security Software Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/security-software-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
SpendEdge has identified that in the Security Software Procurement Market, the pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for security software with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Virtual Private - Forecast and Analysis: The virtual private clouds will grow at a CAGR of 23.95% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.
- IT Consulting Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their it consulting requirements. Some of the leading IT consulting suppliers are profiled extensively in this report include
- Creative Agency - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on client portfolio and case studies, understanding of regional consumer preference, agency size, and ability to deliver customized campaigns.
Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-software-prices-will-increase-by-2-4-during-2021-2025--discover-market-procurement-insights-on-spendedge-301319709.html
SOURCE SpendEdge