SecurityBridge's SAP cybersecurity platform ensures Sanofi is in compliance with strict EU and U.S. data security regulations.
INGOLSTADT, Germany, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAP security provider SecurityBridge—now operating in the U.S.—today announced Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health, has selected its SecurityBridge Security Platform & Compliance Monitor. The combination of these technologies provides Sanofi with a holistic approach that combines application security and analyzes the system's security in a central location, as well as automates the SAP security process.
Sanofi reviewed the security market for a solution that would fit their evolving needs and future requirements. After a thorough comparative review, and rigorous testing of several tools, they selected SecurityBridge and are now experiencing the following benefits:
- Centralized overview for missing security notes.
- Coverage of all Sanofi SAP systems across all technologies: ABAP, JAVA, HANA, and technical components such as SAP routers and web dispatchers.
- Support for older SAP Netweaver 7.0x versions.
- Cross-system analysis applied per user, per profile parameter as well as to RFC connections and traffic monitoring.
- Integration with SIEM (QRadar), ITSM (ServiceNow), central event archiving (Splunk), as well as reporting applications to automate internal compliance dashboards and KPIs.
"We selected SecurityBridge as the platform with the largest functional scope and seamless integration with the SAP technology stack," said Stephane Peteytas, Head of SAP Cybersecurity, Sanofi.
Through SecurityBridge, Sanofi is receiving event-based monitoring and patch management—while spending less time extracting information. Sanofi has connected more than 300 systems (finance, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, HR, etc.) with SecurityBridge, and is on track to connect the remaining 200-plus systems.
"Sanofi's small team dedicated to SAP cybersecurity was challenged with monitoring and securing applications across multiple data centers as well as with all the associated remediation actions," said Christoph Nagy, CEO of SecurityBridge. "We are proud to help secure the operations for such an important company focused on preventing illness and providing innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering."
About SecurityBridge
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider, developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security tools, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created the world's only natively integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform is able to differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information please visit securitybridge.com.
Media Contact
Betsey Rogers, BridgeView Marketing, 603-821-0809, betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
SOURCE SecurityBridge