NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, today announced the launch of its new online customer community, SecurityScorecard Connect, an online customer portal where organizations share their best practices and innovative use cases for SecurityScorecard's Ratings and Atlas products. The service is included with all paid subscriptions effective immediately.
SecurityScorecard customers benefit by:
- Learning from security experts and vendor risk management practitioners across all industries
- Interacting directly with SecurityScorecard Ratings and Atlas subject matter experts
- Receiving first-hand updates on the latest SecurityScorecard happenings and access to customer events
- Optimizing their SecurityScorecard investment with exclusive tips and content
"SecurityScorecard believes that now, more than ever, the ability to connect and share vital information with industry peers is of the utmost importance," said Aleksandr Yamploskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We are especially proud to offer this platform to our customers given the current global climate. With a rapidly growing remote workforce across the world, the need for online peer-to-peer connectivity sharing is critical."
SecurityScorecard takes an outside-in view of a company's security posture by seeing what a cybercriminal sees. Its technology uses non-intrusive proprietary data collection methods, as well as trusted commercial and open-source threat feeds to continuously monitor 10 groups of risk factors and instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating. Having scored over one million companies, SecurityScorecard focuses on providing a single view of cyber risk that includes self-assessment and comprehensive vendor ecosystem risk management.
Invited customers will notice a new option when logging into their SecurityScorecard account by clicking on the "?" icon under the portal. For more information, please visit https://securityscorecard.com/securityscorecard-connect.
About SecurityScorecard
SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for self-monitoring, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.