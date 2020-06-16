NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers" for its contributions in the field of cybersecurity.
The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are leaders in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
"SecurityScorecard is honored to be chosen by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer. We are dedicated to making the world a safer place and believe every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "This acknowledgment is a further testament to that mission."
Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, SecurityScorecard's CEO Aleksandr Yampolskiy will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. SecurityScorecard will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.
With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allow organizations to have instant visibility into their own security posture, as well as monitor that of vendors and business partners. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating. This enables organizations worldwide to make more informed, less risky business decisions faster.
"We're excited to welcome SecurityScorecard to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "SecurityScorecard and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."
This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, and Twitter.
Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.
About SecurityScorecard
SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
About World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).
About the Global Innovators
The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.
Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.