NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, announced today new capabilities in its best-in-class product suite. These updates enable security and risk teams at any organization to collaborate faster and smarter amidst a massive global shift to remote work.
"SecurityScorecard is proud to empower organizations worldwide to combat cyber risks. Our solution brings unique and actionable data and analytics to customers so that they can become cyber resilient in less time and with more confidence," said Sam Kassoumeh, COO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "Companies that use SecurityScorecard to engage their supply chain see a quantifiable improvement in their ecosystem security posture, which is now more important than ever."
SecurityScorecard's revamped cybersecurity risk management product suite includes more than 25 unique, new capabilities. These include:
- Invited Company Experience: Organizations gain the ability to easily improve their score, access to time-saving automations and educational materials that give prescriptive tips on how to collaborate effectively with their third parties
- Audit Log: This provides a transparent view of what cybersecurity issues have been remediated, with visibility into what has been requested and resolved by their third parties
- Rule Builder: Organizations can now create rules to automatically detect and act on any changes to their score to proactively identify their biggest areas of risk
- Custom Questionnaire Creator: With over 20 industry standard questionnaires and the ability to edit and customize any questionnaire, customers can now assess and survey any organization in the world against any framework -- and gain unique SecurityScorecard insights to streamline the assessment process
- Summarize Risk Findings on Atlas: SecurityScorecard's leading questionnaire and evidence exchange platform, Atlas, now features the ability for organizations to add notes, findings, and remediation plans
The importance of collaborating on cybersecurity is paramount as workforces shift to remote work, expanding the perimeter beyond what many companies are equipped to handle. Many organizations are depending on their security teams to protect against cyber attacks that pose a major risk to their business operations. According to a study from McKinsey, 32% of CISOs are looking for more collaborative tools, guides, training, and operating norms that will help secure their organizations.
Companies that engage with their SecurityScorecard rating can reap significant benefits. Organizations that are invited to the platform with a security grade of 'C' of below typically exhibit an average of 7 to 8 point improvement. Many newly invited companies have noted that SecurityScorecard has increased their visibility into their risk environment and empowered their teams to remediate issues that were previously overlooked.
With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.
To learn more about the Spring 2020 Release, please visit securityscorecard.com/hub/releases/spring-2020.
About SecurityScorecard
SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.