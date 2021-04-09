SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securly, the market leader in end-to-end student safety, today announced the completion of a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Audit Certification. Conducted by a leading national accounting and advisory firm, the audit affirms that Securly's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security.
As school districts increasingly move to the cloud to perform student safety and online learning activities that are core to their operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into such cloud service providers' internal operations and processes. School districts are seeing the need to rely on cloud-based service providers that specialize in services such as network filtering, network security audits, anonymous tip lines, and 24x7 managed security. By working with SOC 2-certified vendors, school administrators and leadership can manage the risk from the delegation of such critical activities.
With this SOC 2 Type 2 audit, the auditors examined Securly's description of its Student Safety Suite System and the suitability of the design of controls stated in the description as of December 31, 2020, to provide assurance that Securly's service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to Security set forth in the AICPA SOC 2 TSP Section 100, 2017 Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Securly's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the Security principle set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. It provides an independent review of how Securly's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process students' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.
"Securly has been committed to data security since day one. When we were certified SOC 2 Type 1, we were excited to show our customers how seriously we take this responsibility," explains Bharath Madhusudan, CEO of Securly. "And now, with SOC 2 Type 2, we are delivering on that commitment by putting our system through the most rigorous audit available and passing with flying colors."
About Securly
Securly is the only end-to-end digital student safety and digital experience management platform designed specifically for K–12. Our 360º approach keeps students safe and productive—everywhere and on every device. With cloud-based technologies backed by an industry-leading AI, Securly's unified solutions help schools provide learning environments that excel. Securly has locations in California, North Carolina, Pune, Cancun, and London.
