HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public, private, and charter K-12 schools are quickly adapting to the new challenges faced with the transformation of the 1:1 initiative into a remote learning initiative. Students in middle and high schools were issued a device that they were allowed to take home for use. The students in K – 6 grades were typically using the devices stored on a cart in a classroom. With the devices now going home with these young children, K-12 schools are purchasing insurance to manage repair & replacements. This increased expense is a direct result of COVID-19. The problem is compounded further for students in the K-12 school located in low-income districts.
Like many of us, at some point, have experienced a cracked screen or liquid damage to our devices and having paid upwards of $300 or more for a repair, if we chose to self-insure instead of Accidental Damage Protection plans for Apple iPhones, Apple iPads, Chromebooks, Apple MacBook's, or Windows Surface/laptops. Now multiply even 50% of that cost towards the repair of hundreds and thousands of these devices per month.
K-12 schools have now accelerated the purchase of Insurance for Chromebooks, iPads, and laptops to solve the logistics challenge. The consideration of logistics in this new remote learning environment is an essential consideration for schools that previously self-insured. K-12 schools that self-insured before COVID-19 instead of purchasing electronics extended warranty or insurance for Chromebooks are also now purchasing insurance due to the challenges arising from the COVID-19 crisis.
Securranty, serving the K-12 schools, utilizing its proprietary technology, fully integrated with FedEx, UPS, and USPS, delivers a seamless solution for the logistics challenges facing K-12 schools. Additionally, Securranty is now offering 3 to 5 months of insurance to K-12 schools for Chromebooks, iPads, MacBooks, Windows Surface, or Laptop.
Securranty, a licensed Third-Party Administrator and an insurance agency, has been serving Education, enterprises, and individuals & families across the country for ten years. Securranty also Partners with Resellers and Distributors of electronics to offer Extended Warranty & Accidental Damage Protection plans for K-12 Schools & Enterprise customers. For more information, visit Securranty.com.
