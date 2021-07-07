DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with New Jersey-headquartered Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact centre and customer experience (CX) solutions provider.
This agreement aims to facilitate the digital transformation of companies in the Middle East and further strengthen the UAE's position among the top digital economies in the world.
Under the partnership, the Seed Group will help Servion connect with the top decision-makers in government as well as private sectors in the Emirates and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. It will facilitate Servion to help enterprises design, build, run and optimize their contact centres and focus on unlocking the benefits of new technologies such as cloud and AI to enable self-service and accelerate innovation in the region.
Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of the Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "The UAE's digital economy is witnessing phenomenal growth as enterprises are constantly looking for newer technologies to generate greater business and revenue sources. Our strategic partnership with Servion Global Solutions will open up new avenues for the businesses in the Middle East to develop the right customer management strategies with latest digital offerings that will give them the much-needed competitive advantage.
"Seed Group's extensive knowledge and expertise of the MENA business landscape and its commitment to advancing the interests of its partners will definitely help Servion flourish in the region."
For more than 25 years, Servion Global Solutions has been trusted by customer-centric brands for architecting, implementing, and managing contact centres and customer experience solutions. Thus far, it has helped more than 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences by empowering them with insights across the entire user journey and channels, leveraging predictive analytics to make informed decisions, and improving customer experience.
Laurent Philonenko, CEO, Servion Global Solutions, said, "We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with the Seed Group, whose guidance will play a pivotal role in our success in the Middle East. We are committed to delivering complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximising their existing investments."
The Seed Group has become a notable diversified company operating in technology, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, and real estate sectors in the Gulf region. Over the past 16 years, it has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Servion's partnership with the Seed Group will give it access to one of the fastest-growing economies and further opportunities with prospective clients based out of the MENA region.
About Seed Group
Over the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit http://www.seedgroup.com.
About Servion
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for designing, building, running and optimizing Contact Centres and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 800 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire design-build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://servion.com.
