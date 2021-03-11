TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is estimated that over 50 million people around the world suffer from epilepsy which can result from injury, health, environment, genetics and unknown causes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this makes epilepsy one of the leading global neurological diseases with 80 percent of people living in low- and middle-income countries. As a community, it is our responsibility to ensure access and equitability of knowledge and to continue to drive understanding and precision treatments for pediatric epilepsy.
As epilepsy can appear similar across individuals, the use of not only clinical differentiation but also genetic sequencing can aid in determining cause and treatment regimen. In the case of epilepsy with genetic etiology, there are multiple biological mechanisms that are associated, and it is imperative to determine individual cause for appropriate therapeutic intervention.
In addition, one-third of patients are non-responsive to existing treatments which necessitates the need for further understanding of the genetics and biology that cause some types of epilepsy.
In partnership, Sanford Health and Congenica are working to drive forward genomic insights for pediatric epilepsy to address the existing challenges. The possible impact of integrating genetic sequencing into the clinic on case management and patient outcomes will be explored. In addition, the challenges of driving creation of new knowledge around the biology of epilepsy along with driving new precision treatments will be discussed. The aim of Sanford Health System and Congenica partnership is to leverage learnings and model how implementation of this program can be used by Sanford Wellness Clinics in low- and middle-income countries, bringing equity and access globally.
Join this free webinar with expert speakers David A Pearce, PhD, President of Innovation, Research, & World Clinic, Sanford Health; and Christina Waters, PhD, SVP Genomics Insights & Solutions, Congenica, in a live webinar on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to learn about the applications of genomics to the research and treatment of pediatric epilepsy.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Seeding a Life-Changing International Genomic Insight Alliance to Treat Pediatric Epilepsy.
