ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeedtoB Capital, an Atlanta-based venture fund focused on early-stage healthcare innovation, announced today that it has invested in GritWell, a virtual care platform leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver a new standard of care for chronic conditions.
GritWell focuses on an evidence-based approach to Functional Medicine, deviating from traditional symptom management strategies that rely on numerous prescriptions and isolated specialist visits, while often failing to deliver lasting improvement. By incorporating the latest advances in testing, nutrition, and nutraceuticals, GritWell aims to pioneer a new standard of chronic care that addresses the root cause of symptoms. Using artificial intelligence to evaluate the complex web of factors that contribute to chronic conditions, including health history, physiology, and environment, GritWell's intelligent triage platform helps direct patients to optimal care pathways. The results of this comprehensive analysis are used to pair patients with clinicians and care coaches for customized telemedicine programs lasting an average of four to twelve months. The company currently serves consumers across the United States.
"This funding will support us in expanding the scope of our platform and delivering comprehensive care to a larger audience of patients struggling with chronic conditions. We are excited to partner with the SeedtoB Capital team, given their tactical expertise in artificial intelligence applications for healthcare," said Chelsea Rowe, GritWell founder and CEO.
"We believe a comprehensive approach to healthcare is key to mitigating the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses in the United States," said Shantanu Nigam, managing partner at SeedtoB Capital. "We're thrilled to support the GritWell team as they take a technologically innovative and impact-driven approach to improving quality of care for the millions of patients struggling to manage their chronic conditions."
About GritWell
Based in San Francisco, CA, GritWell is a virtual care platform using AI to enable providers to deliver a new standard of chronic care that addresses the full spectrum of modern health needs. GritWell aims to support consumers looking to optimize their health, eliminate chronic symptoms, or manage autoimmune conditions, using intelligent automation and advances in testing, nutrition, and nutraceuticals to identify and address the root causes of their symptoms.
About SeedtoB Capital
Based in Atlanta, GA, SeedToB Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedToB Capital is uniquely focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the healthcare space and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.
