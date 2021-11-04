NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seek, a social app that lets users find trusted recommendations from local, like-minded curators, officially launched in the New York Tri-state area today. Seek connects influencers, or "curators" with consumers looking for trustworthy and relevant recommendations on where to eat, drink, explore and more. What makes Seek different from other review platforms is that its curators (influencers) have to pass a rigorous interview process, proving to the Seek team that they can provide value to app users, both with their free recs & secret tips and their premium content. Curators will range from food influencers with over a million followers to those with specific interests and content, like Noah, a street dancer with recs on abandoned buildings across the city.
"I am so excited to be a part of Seek," said Jarry Lee, a model and actress with 1M followers on Instagram giving recommendations on NYC nightlife. "Being a founding curator, I realize that this app is different than what is already out there. You can follow curators that fit your vibe and style, allowing you to find the recs that interest you, not the masses."
The app allows users to follow suggested curators or to freely explore top-rated profiles. With a premium subscription, consumers will have access to their favorite curators' most exclusive recs and useful products such as secret menus at recommended restaurants, personalized audio guides and in-person experiences.
Each curator recommendation on Seek has unique tags you don't find anywhere else, such as "public bathroom available", "420 friendly," making it easy to search for specific atmospheres and find new curators with similar interests as the user's. Each curator also lists their secret tips, such as best times to go, off the menu items, and little-known histories. If a user likes the recommendation given by the curator, they can "echo" the recommendation bringing even more validity to the rec.
"I founded Seek with the intention to change the way we find recommendations online. People want a trusted, intimate source for these recs, someone who has the same interests as they do," said Shanna Liu, CEO of Seek. "We want our users to feel they are getting an authentic, organic recommendation they cannot get anywhere else."
Sign up for Seek at https://www.seekrecs.com/
ABOUT SEEK
Seek is a content platform that connects tastemakers in the consumer leisure space with millions of consumers seeking trusted and relevant recommendations on where to eat, drink and spend their leisure time. Consumers have access to trusted and vetted recommendations from like-minded experts while tastemakers can showcase and monetize their expertise and passion. Seek will have thousands of recommendations from tastemakers around the world. A minority and woman-led company, Seek is dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion and showcasing expertise from experts across interests and personalities. No matter who you are, find and share what you like on Seek. To learn more and get early access to Seek's fall consumer launch, visit https://www.seekrecs.com.
Media Contact
Scott MacKenzie, Gaslight Communications, +1 (617) 892-5409, scott@gaslightcomm.com
SOURCE Seek