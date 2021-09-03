ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seequelle has been named as one of Atlanta's "Best Places to Work" in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 15th annual ranking of 100 metro area companies. This exclusive list recognizes organizations for having created an exceptional workplace and culture that their employees' value highly. Winners of the prestigious award were honored by Atlanta Business Chronicle at an event held on September 2, 2021.
Totaling more than 500 entries, award applicants were evaluated and ranked across four categories according to the number of Atlanta Area employees. This year's results highlight Seequelle employee satisfaction in six key engagement areas including: team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, and personal engagement.
"Seequelle's corporate values are centered around the idea of 'thriving together.' Since its inception, Seequelle has fostered a culture of authenticity, trust, and continuous professional development. We are fortunate to work with a team that strives to go above and beyond in all that we do. This recognition is an acknowledgment of our organization's intent to deliver a positive impact to both our employees and customers alike," said Wilfred Gomez, President, Seequelle.
About Seequelle
Seequelle enables organizations to focus on delivering an exceptional employee experience, from beginning to end, by ensuring their HCM platform supports their journey. We develop long-term partnerships with our clients through our customer-centric approach and deep expertise with industry leading HCM solutions. Our turnkey service offering includes implementation, system optimization and integration consulting services.
Seequelle is a Ceridian Certified Consulting Partner, UKG Certified Service Delivery and Integration Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft and Equifax.
For more information on Seequelle, please follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About 2021 Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by Atlanta Business Chronicle. The rankings were determined by surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, the national research partner of American City Business Journals for Best Places to Work. As the research partner, Quantum Workplace oversees all data collection and analysis involved in naming the finalists and winners of this prestigious program. Quantum Workplace is committed to ensuring Best Places to Work is the most trusted and respected employer-of-choice program in the country.
Media Contact
Wilfred Gomez, Seequelle, +1 877-878-3983 Ext: 700, wilfred.gomez@seequelle.com
SOURCE Seequelle