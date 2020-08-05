Segmentive - Computer Vision Startup Close $2.4m Seed Round to Breakthrough Whole-body Mobile Segmentation. Deep-tech computer vision startup, Segmentive, closes final funds in $2.4m seed round to deliver whole-body video segmentation, in real-time and on mobile. Segmentive is developing a new approach to mobile video segmentation. Its breakthrough technology aims to overcome the limitations of conventional visual processing and mobile power by combining the most advanced online learning techniques with the industry’s fastest deep neural network algorithms.