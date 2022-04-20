OAKS, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.36 in first-quarter 2022 compared to $0.89 in first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share reflect a one-time revenue event of $88.0 million, or $0.47 per share net of associated costs. 

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except earnings per share)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,









2022



2021



%















Revenues



$581,443



$455,686



28%

Net income



190,308



129,470



47%

Diluted earnings per share



$1.36



$0.89



53%

 

"Our first-quarter financial profits were challenged by negative capital markets, but we achieved solid sales results and successfully implemented new business. We continue investing in our future through new technology and business initiatives to deliver best-in-class platforms and service to our markets and create new growth opportunities," said SEI Chairman and CEO Alfred P. West, Jr.

"SEI is uniquely positioned in the financial services industry for sustainable growth. I'm thrilled that Ryan Hicke will become SEI's next CEO, and I'm excited to see him lead the company into the future. His diverse, global experience at SEI informs his commitment to our company's strengths across our three pillars of expertise: investments, operations, and technology. With this change in leadership, I'm confident SEI has great days ahead.

"The strength of our leadership and talented workforce globally is key to driving SEI's enduring success and helping our clients manage change with confidence. Looking toward the future, we will make sound decisions to improve our results and continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and build brave futuresSM for our employees, clients, and communities."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment



(In thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,









2022



2021



%

Private Banks:













     Revenues



$213,548



$117,608



82%

     Expenses



121,955



110,724



10%

     Operating Profit



91,593



6,884



NM

     Operating Margin



43%



6%



















Investment Advisors:













     Revenues



119,230



113,294



5%

     Expenses



64,520



55,027



17%

     Operating Profit



54,710



58,267



(6)%

     Operating Margin



46%



51%



















Institutional Investors:













     Revenues



86,839



84,499



3%

     Expenses



45,358



39,158



16%

     Operating Profit



41,481



45,341



(9)%

     Operating Margin



48%



54%



















Investment Managers:













     Revenues



156,901



136,419



15%

     Expenses



98,837



83,020



19%

     Operating Profit



58,064



53,399



9%

     Operating Margin



37%



39%



















Investments in New Businesses:













     Revenues



4,925



3,866



27%

     Expenses



11,950



13,404



(11)%

     Operating Loss



(7,025)



(9,538)



NM















Totals:













     Revenues



$581,443



$455,686



28%

     Expenses



342,620



301,333



14%

     Corporate Overhead Expenses



24,024



21,516



12%

     Income from Operations



$214,799



$132,837



62%

 

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation during 2021 and positive cash flows from new and existing clients. The decline in market conditions during the first quarter 2022 negatively impacted our revenues from assets under management and administration and partially offset our revenue growth.
  • A significant, uninstalled investment processing client terminated an agreement for convenience. As a result, we recorded one-time fees of $88.0 million during first-quarter 2022. This early termination fee is included in Information processing and software servicing fees of the Private Banks segment and reflects a diluted earnings per share impact of $0.47 net of associated costs.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $71.8 billion, or 9%, to $893.4 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $821.6 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $13.2 billion, or 5%, to $293.6 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $280.4 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events, excluding the cancelled contract item, in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during first-quarter 2022 were $26.6 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $24.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during first-quarter 2022 were $2.1 million.
  • Revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus were $3.1 million during the first-quarter 2022. SEI Novus was acquired during the fourth-quarter 2021 and is reported in the Institutional Investors segment. The Institutional Investors segment also includes personnel, amortization, and other costs related to SEI Novus.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
  • Earnings from LSV decreased to $32.5 million in the first-quarter 2022 as compared to $33.4 million in the first-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses, which offset the positive impact from market appreciation during 2021.
  • We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.6 million in first-quarter 2022.
  • Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in first-quarter 2022 and 22.6% in first-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $100.1 million during the first-quarter 2022 at an average price of $58.43 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $260.4 million, or $1.86 per share, and free cash flow was $244.6 million during the first-quarter 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8875578.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
  • whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
  • whether we are positioned for sustainable growth, and
  • the degree to which we will make good decisions or capitalize on market opportunities that will deliver long-term shareholder value.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • the margins that out businesses may generate,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses,
  • the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
  • the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
  • our growth prospects,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
  • the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
  • the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months

Ended March 31,





2022



2021











Asset management, admin. and distribution fees



$394,097



$367,646

Information processing and software servicing fees



187,346



88,040











Total revenues



581,443



455,686











Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs



53,128



50,164

Software royalties and other information processing costs          



7,547



5,742

Compensation, benefits and other personnel



160,484



137,221

Stock-based compensation



10,566



9,752

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees



62,491



54,340

Data processing and computer related



29,816



25,721

Facilities, supplies and other costs



17,627



17,248

Amortization



16,887



14,352

Depreciation



8,098



8,309











Total expenses



366,644



322,849











Income from operations



214,799



132,837











Net (loss) gain on investments



(489)



332

Interest and dividend income



848



945

Interest expense



(250)



(123)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



32,459



33,350











Income before income taxes



247,367



167,341











Income taxes



57,059



37,871











Net income



$190,308



$129,470











Basic earnings per common share



$1.38



$0.90











Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share



137,935



143,201











Diluted earnings per common share



$1.36



$0.89











Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share



139,712



145,306

 

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets









  Current Assets:









     Cash and cash equivalents



$907,831



$831,407

     Restricted cash



351



351

     Receivables from investment products



57,584



59,036

     Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,388 and $1,602



437,844



441,609

     Securities owned



31,258



28,267

     Other current assets



46,115



43,559

          Total Current Assets



1,480,983



1,404,229











     Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $417,041 and $409,248



180,458



178,869

     Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



31,024



33,614

     Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $558,861 and $545,307



236,481



243,446

     Available for Sale and Equity Securities



134,717



129,541

     Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value



7,270



6,916

     Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate



52,778



107,918

     Goodwill



117,434



117,232

     Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,969 and $17,716



65,339



68,782

     Deferred Contract Costs



35,847



36,236

     Deferred Income Taxes



2,706



2,983

     Other Assets, net



27,569



24,936

          Total Assets



$2,372,606



$2,354,702











Liabilities and Equity









  Current Liabilities:









     Accounts payable



$8,037



$10,312

     Accrued liabilities



250,468



324,382

     Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



11,219



11,328

     Deferred revenue



15,422



9,721

          Total Current Liabilities



285,146



355,743











     Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility



30,000



40,000

     Long-term Income Taxes Payable



803



803

     Deferred Income Taxes



36,561



48,876

     Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities



24,997



27,639

     Other Long-term Liabilities



22,016



20,878

          Total Liabilities



399,523



493,939











Shareholders' Equity:









     Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 137,219 and 138,449

     shares issued and outstanding



1,372



1,384

     Capital in excess of par value



1,266,320



1,246,608

     Retained earnings



733,572



632,614

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(28,181)



(19,843)

          Total Shareholders' Equity



1,973,083



1,860,763

          Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$2,372,606



$2,354,702

 

 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)







Mar. 31,



Jun. 30,



Sept. 30,



Dec. 31,



Mar. 31,





2021



2021



2021



2021



2022

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$25,098



$26,264



$25,618



$26,281



$25,335

Collective trust fund programs



7



7



6



6



7

Liquidity funds



3,793



3,654



3,988



4,724



4,225

Total assets under management



$28,898



$29,925



$29,612



$31,011



$29,567

Client assets under administration



4,379



4,412



4,675



4,481



4,449

Total assets



$33,277



$34,337



$34,287



$35,492



$34,016























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$73,819



$78,053



$78,560



$81,686



$77,614

Liquidity funds



3,584



3,550



3,477



4,317



4,610

Total Platform assets under management



$77,403



$81,603



$82,037



$86,003



$82,224

Platform-only assets (E)



12,538



13,566



13,728



14,564



14,151

Total Platform assets (E)



$89,941



$95,169



$95,765



$100,567



$96,375























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$92,040



$93,010



$89,441



$91,719



$87,358

Collective trust fund programs



95



5



5



5



6

Liquidity funds



2,909



2,516



2,599



2,118



2,150

Total assets under management



$95,044



$95,531



$92,045



$93,842



$89,514

Client assets under advisement



4,333



4,566



4,698



4,857



4,778

Total assets



$99,377



$100,097



$96,743



$98,699



$94,292























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



$78,304



$87,012



$87,488



$92,549



$85,411

Liquidity funds



449



473



568



423



284

Total assets under management



$78,753



$87,485



$88,056



$92,972



$85,695

Client assets under administration (A)



831,819



875,942



861,605



907,377



895,181

Total assets



$910,572



$963,427



$949,661



$1,000,349



$980,876























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,777



$1,924



$1,964



$2,096



$2,057

Liquidity funds



289



191



202



240



305

Total assets under management



$2,066



$2,115



$2,166



$2,336



$2,362

Client assets under administration



1,355



1,422



1,378



1,410



1,401

Total assets



$3,421



$3,537



$3,544



$3,746



$3,763























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$101,565



$102,404



$97,604



$98,984



$95,962























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$294,299



$301,655



$293,187



$300,766



$288,326

Collective trust fund programs



78,406



87,024



87,499



92,560



85,424

Liquidity funds



11,024



10,384



10,834



11,822



11,574

Total assets under management



$383,729



$399,063



$391,520



$405,148



$385,324

Client assets under advisement



5,688



5,988



6,076



6,267



6,179

Client assets under administration (D)



836,198



880,354



866,280



911,858



899,630

Platform-only assets



12,538



13,566



13,728



14,564



14,151

Total assets



$1,238,153



$1,298,971



$1,277,604



$1,337,837



$1,305,284

 

(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.9 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our

normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2022).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of

March 31, 2022).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2022.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of

March 31, 2022) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)







1st Qtr.



2nd Qtr.



3rd Qtr.



4th Qtr.



1st Qtr.





2021



2021



2021



2021



2022

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$25,139



$26,056



$26,232



$25,999



$25,637

Collective trust fund programs



6



7



6



6



6

Liquidity funds



3,876



3,833



3,916



4,452



4,403

Total assets under management



$29,021



$29,896



$30,154



$30,457



$30,046

Client assets under administration



4,317



4,405



4,476



4,607



4,500

Total assets



$33,338



$34,301



$34,630



$35,064



$34,546























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$73,240



$76,840



$79,602



$80,703



$77,576

Liquidity funds



3,619



3,370



3,403



3,644



5,151

Total Platform assets under management



$76,859



$80,210



$83,005



$84,347



$82,727

Platform-only assets (E)



12,206



13,292



13,863



14,341



13,978

Total Platform assets (E)



$89,065



$93,502



$96,868



$98,688



$96,705























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$91,349



$93,458



$91,965



$90,557



$89,250

Collective trust fund programs



96



68



5



5



5

Liquidity funds



2,621



2,681



2,742



2,391



2,223

Total assets under management



$94,066



$96,207



$94,712



$92,953



$91,478

Client assets under advisement



4,146



4,516



4,658



4,812



4,889

Total assets



$98,212



$100,723



$99,370



$97,765



$96,367























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



$78,035



$84,553



$89,441



$90,457



$86,633

Liquidity funds



490



469



532



491



432

Total assets under management



$78,525



$85,022



$89,973



$90,948



$87,065

Client assets under administration (A)



817,330



853,810



851,183



879,718



888,854

Total assets



$895,855



$938,832



$941,156



$970,666



$975,919























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,743



$1,870



$1,958



$2,053



$2,025

Liquidity funds



169



236



205



197



286

Total assets under management



$1,912



$2,106



$2,163



$2,250



$2,311

Client assets under advisement



1,327



1,406



1,423



1,423



1,397

Total assets



$3,239



$3,512



$3,586



$3,673



$3,708























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$97,476



$103,583



$99,924



$97,381



$96,449























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$288,947



$301,807



$299,681



$296,693



$290,937

Collective trust fund programs



78,137



84,628



89,452



90,468



86,644

Liquidity funds



10,775



10,589



10,798



11,175



12,495

Total assets under management



$377,859



$397,024



$399,931



$398,336



$390,076

Client assets under advisement



5,473



5,922



6,081



6,235



6,286

Client assets under administration (D)



821,647



858,215



855,659



884,325



893,354

Platform-only assets



12,206



13,292



13,863



14,341



13,978

Total assets



$1,217,185



$1,274,453



$1,275,534



$1,303,237



$1,303,694

 

(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2022 include $12.7 billion that are

at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only

during first-quarter 2022.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.6 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter

2022.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.8 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during

first-quarter 2022 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

Investor Contact:          

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

lwojcik@seic.com

