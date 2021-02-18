SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vengreso announced today that Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has selected Vengreso's Modern Sales Mastery™ program for best-in-class virtual sales training.
Seismic recognizes the power of sales prospecting tools and skills-based training in enhancing the sales process. Seismic sellers will receive on-demand lessons, live virtual training sessions, live virtual coaching sessions, and an interactive awards ceremony.
"It's more important than ever for digital sales efforts to be personal and authentic," said Ed Calnan, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Seismic. "To reflect this, Seismic recently launched social engagement tool LiveSocial, and is investing in virtual sales training for our own teams. Vengreso stood out as a best-in-class sales training leader with its proven track record and comprehensive modern sales prospecting training programs."
"Seismic is the world leader in sales enablement and marketing orchestration," said Mario Martinez Jr, Chief Executive Officer at Vengreso. "That they have selected Vengreso is an honor. Our Modern Sales Mastery™ program is complementary to the capabilities Seismic offers and its vision for the future of digital selling. The training will enable the Seismic sales team to build upon their skills and the behavior needed to drive more qualified sales conversations and increase the sales pipeline."
About Vengreso
Vengreso teaches, consults and practices virtual selling strategies trusted by B2B brands such as CenturyLink, Seismic, Woodruff Sawyer, Juniper Networks and others who partner with Vengreso to help their sales teams create more sales conversations and increase their sales pipeline through virtual selling practices. Vengreso teaches B2B sales reps to engage the buyer through the PVC Sales Method: personalization, value and call-to-action. Their Modern Sales Mastery™ program includes Virtual Selling for Sales Leaders, Selling with Video, Selling with LinkedIn, Selling with Sales Navigator and more. Learn more at https://vengreso.com.
About Seismic
Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling Platform™ delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling Platform™ integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at https://seismic.com/.
