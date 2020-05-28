SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement platform provider, today announced enhancements to its Seismic Storytelling Platform. In the Spring Release, Seismic's new capabilities better enable go-to-market teams to surface the most effective content for field teams, and allows sellers to more easily deliver targeted, personalized content during sales cycles.
"Sales and marketing teams have recently shifted to working almost exclusively from home. It's also become more important than ever for marketers and enablers to quickly develop and deploy updated content to field teams," said Doug Winter, CEO and Cofounder, Seismic. "Seismic excels at enabling go-to-market teams to move rapidly and effectively in changing environments. Given this strength, we're seeing accelerating usage of the Seismic Storytelling Platform by organizations of all sizes. With the Seismic Spring 2020 Release, we are pleased to deliver new capabilities that support improved content creation and enhanced personalization - capabilities that are even more important as teams work from home."
Select Seismic Spring 2020 Release highlights include:
- Faster Playbook Creation with Pages: Seismic Pages allow marketers to quickly create, orchestrate, and activate playbooks and other content, including team pages and articles for field teams. Marketers can focus on rapidly adapting content to the evolving business environments while Seismic handles complexities such as page layout, compliance, permissioning and automating content updates. The resulting playbooks and guided pages make it easy for sellers to consume and use content when engaging with prospects.
- Improved Discovery: Seismic is enhancing sellers' ability to find the most impactful content for sales scenarios. Seismic's data-driven approach allows core content to be surfaced and prioritized for individual sellers in a way that is even easier to navigate and consume.
- Enhanced Content Personalization: Seismic has improved content personalization with on-the-fly presentation assembly. Sellers can confidently and quickly discover, personalize, and assemble from multiple content pieces knowing the final message will resonate with buyers.
"Companies want to be able to engage with prospective customers in the most effective way possible. They need to clearly understand customer needs and work closely with them in determining the best solution," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. "The Seismic Storytelling Platform enables marketing and enablement teams to provide field teams with relevant and compelling content that resonates strongly with prospects."
Additional Seismic Spring 2020 highlights include:
- Launching the Seismic SalesLoft Integration. With this integration:
- Sellers can leverage SalesLoft templates that contain Seismic content and get all the benefits of personalized link tracking.
- Sellers can easily search for and insert content into any conversation.
- Organizations using SalesLoft will have greater visibility into the performance of assets across the sales organization.
- Earning recognition in four of G2's 2020 Best Software Awards lists, including:
- Top 50 Products for Enterprise; Seismic at #2
- Top 50 Products for Sales; Seismic at #4
- Top 100 Software Products
- Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products
- Appointing a VP of Product Design, Carmen Cano, who formerly served as Chief Product Officer at Drift and VP of Customer Experience at Getty Images.
- Being named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for the third consecutive year with Percolate, a Seismic company.
- Being awarded an Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces of 2020, Inc.'s annual recognition awarding the top workplace cultures at private American companies.
About Seismic
Seismic is the industry-leading marketing and sales enablement solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM, American Express, and Quest Diagnostics have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.
To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.
