NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SELECT Hotels & Resorts, a competitive, luxury-added amenity program made up of the world's most distinguished properties, is now offering travelers access to unique virtual experiences they can enjoy no matter where they are in the world. From children's programs to cooking classes to livestream yoga and meditation, virtual offerings help keep communities connected while allowing individuals and families alike to make the most of their time at home.
"Despite these uncertain times, people are still eager to stay connected," said Mike Heflin, Senior Vice President, Hotel Division, Travel Leaders Group. "We're thrilled to see so many of our partners finding creative ways to engage with those travelers through unique experiences and compelling content. Sharing these experiences is a celebration of what travel means and allows us to be together and continue to be inspired. Along with our partners, we want our clients to enjoy these virtual offerings, and start dreaming of future travel and exploring the world."
Some examples of SELECT Hotels & Resorts' virtual offerings include:
- Nihi Sumba in Indonesia is not an escape from everyday life but a return to a life well-lived. The property is offering livestream yoga and meditation classes on its Instagram. You can find the link here: https://www.instagram.com/nihisumba/
- Il Salviatino offers the best of both worlds: an urban resort in Florence, Italy with a Tuscan countryside feeling. Chef Silvia Grossi is hosting cooking lessons from her home in Florence via Instagram. You can find these lessons here: https://www.instagram.com/ilsalviatino/
- Equinox Hotel, Hudson Yards, New York City, has created Rituals, which are routines and tips aimed at bringing balance and positivity to our daily lives. They have also introduced HeadStrong™ Meditation Podcasts, guided by Equinox instructor Amber Voiles.
- Reminiscent of a Mediterranean villa with its leisure-focused lifestyle and grand design, Acqualina Resort & Spa, in Miami, is Florida's only hotel of its kind to be built completely open to the sea. The property introduced a "Bringing Acqualina to You" series to inspire guests virtually by sharing ideas and making Acqualina's amenities and offerings available. Watch the first episode at this link.
- Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts recorded the sounds of the beach for your listening pleasure. Download the MP3 here: https://www.lebarthelemyhotel.com/media/46905/sons-montage-barthelemy-copiemp3.zip
- Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort announced a #HiltonLosCabosAtHome series that will include traditional, easy-to-follow Mexican recipes from Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez; arts and crafts projects from the hotel's Kids Club; and Spanish language lessons. Follow them here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiltonloscabos/?hl=en
"We encourage those dreaming of their next getaway to virtually explore these properties and then talk with one of our travel advisors about booking a future experience," said Heflin. "These inspirational offerings are a great way to stay connected with the world and enrich your time at home."
To find a SELECT travel advisor, visit www.travelleadersgroup.com/advisors/.
SELECT Hotels & Resorts is made up of more than 1,700 of the world's most distinguished premium properties. Guests who book hotel stays through their ALTOUR SELECT, Protravel SELECT, Tzell SELECT or Travel Leaders Network SELECT travel advisor enjoy several added amenities, including a $100 resort credit; complimentary full breakfast; early check-in and late check-out upon availability; room upgrade upon availability; and basic wi-fi. To learn more, please visit experienceselectnow.com.
About Travel Leaders Group
Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.
Contact:
Berit Griffin
651.442.5173