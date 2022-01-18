GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Select Institute of Technology, today, celebrates the completion of it's inaugural class and honors graduates receiving diplomas in Salesforce Administration and Salesforce Developer.
Graduates completed an immersive, full-time, 12-week, instructor-led Salesforce training program designed to prepare them to enter and succeed in Salesforce careers.
"I know that Salesforce skills are in demand and highly marketable," said Tre Everett, a new Select Institute of Technology graduate. "I turned to Select Institute of Technology so I could learn Salesforce Development, in-depth and quicker than in a traditional university."
Added fellow Select Tech grad, Allan Guce, "The Select Institute of Technology program provided me with the education, training and experience I need to make an immediate impact as a Salesforce Administrator."
Select Institute of Technology is a post-secondary vocational school offering training courses in Information Technology and specifically the Salesforce® platform. Approved by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, Select Institute's goal is to open doors and provide training to those wanting to enter and thrive in the ever-growing Salesforce ecosystem.
Select Institute of Technology understands not all groups of people have resources, access, and a path to traditional education. It also recognizes these same groups remain underrepresented in the technology field. As such, the Institute strives to provide career opportunities to all individuals, while encouraging and supporting diversity in the field of technology.
Select Tech's inaugural class met this mission and is proud to have met its diversity goals with the following demographic breakdown:
- 70% of students are Minorities
- 60% of students are Female
- 20% of students are Children of Veterans
About Select Institute
Select Institute of Technology is a technology-based school that teaches the skills students need to join the expanding Salesforce ecosystem. We leverage the best technologies, practices, and industry partners to achieve our overall mission of helping our graduates start, build or advance their careers. Select Institute of Technology offers two diploma programs in Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developer. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecttech.org/
About Stony Point
Stony Point, Inc., a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner, was founded in 2011 with a focus on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training & adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit https://www.stonyp.com/.
Media Contact
