ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Select Institute of Technology provides a full complement of the training needed for job seekers aspiring to begin new, rewarding careers as Salesforce administrators.
Salesforce jobs are in high demand. But the barrier to entry can be high since employers often seek candidates who are knowledgeable in Salesforce, have relevant Salesforce project experience, and are prepared to take Salesforce certification exams.
The Select Institute of Technology Salesforce Administrator program provides that preparation for students. Its program begins as an immersive instructor-led program. The 12-week program teaches students the skills they need to become a successful Salesforce Admin. As an integral part of the curriculum, students work on Salesforce projects that provide the relevant experience they can showcase to potential employers.
The program also prepares students to take the Salesforce Administrator certification exam. To do so, it embeds practice exams expertly curated by Salesforce Ben, a leading Salesforce exam preparation company. The realistic practice exams simulate actual Salesforce certification exam questions and conditions. Graduates emerge from the program better prepared to take the Salesforce Certification exam.
Additionally, Select Institute of Technology offers career services, which aids graduates in finding their first job by helping distribute their resume directly to hiring managers at dozens of partner companies.
"We thrive in preparing students to begin new careers as Salesforce Admins," said Steve Wasula, President of Select Institute of Technology. "We're proud to offer students a robust training program that includes instructor-led classes, project experience, expertly crafted practice exams and graduate career services."
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Stony Point, Inc., Select Institute of Technology is a technology-based school that teaches the skills students need to join the expanding Salesforce ecosystem. Select Tech leverages the best technologies, practices, and industry partners to achieve its overall mission of helping our graduates start, build or advance their careers. Select Institute of Technology offers two diploma programs in Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developer. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecttech.org/
