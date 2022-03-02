ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Select Institute of Technology offers robust training and preparation for students seeking to begin careers as Salesforce technologists.
Salesforce jobs are in high demand. But to gain entry, students often must show potential employers they possess the skills required including knowledge of Salesforce, relevant Salesforce project experience, and that they are prepared to take Salesforce certification exams,
Select Institute of Technology programs provide much of that preparation for students. Its Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developer programs begin as immersive instructor-led classes. The 12-week programs teach students the skills they need to become successful Salesforce technologists. As an integral part of the curriculum, students work on Salesforce projects that provide them the relevant experience they can showcase to potential employers.
Upon completion of the general curriculum the class then focuses on preparing students to take Salesforce certification exams. Classes provide students self-study exam preparation materials and realistic practice exams expertly curated by Focus on Force, a leading Salesforce exam preparation company. The realistic practice exams emulate actual Salesforce certification exam questions and conditions. Graduates emerge from the program better prepared to take the Salesforce Certification exams.
"Students all learn differently. By offering both the instructor-led training classes and the self-study exam prep materials, Select Tech students receive a well-rounded training experience suited to their needs," said Steve Wasula, President of Select Institute of Technology. "Select Institute of Technology takes pride in preparing students to take Salesforce certification exams and beginning new rewarding Salesforce careers."
Rounding out the program, Select Institute of Technology offers career services such as resume review and networking that aids graduates in finding their first job.
A wholly owned-subsidiary of Stony Point, Inc., Select Institute of Technology is a technology-based school that teaches the skills students need to join the expanding Salesforce ecosystem. Select Tech leverages the best technologies, practices, and industry partners to achieve its overall mission of helping our graduates start, build or advance their careers. Select Institute of Technology offers two diploma programs in Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developer. To learn more, please visit Select Institute of Technology.
