A recent study from PsychTests.com reveals that people who are self-serving and only interested in looking out for themselves are not simply egocentric, they are also more likely to be miserable.
MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If movies have taught us anything, it's that most villains are not one-dimensional characters. They don't just greedily hoard money and cackle mischievously as they try to take over the world simply because they're bad people. At the root of their villainy is often a tragic past, mistreatment, and emotional pain - Gollum in "Lord of the Rings," Frankenstein's monster, or Darth Vader. According to a recent study by PsychTests, although people who are self-serving are inclined to have a cynical view of humanity, they also struggle with self-esteem issues and a tendency to distance themselves from their feelings.
Analyzing data collected from 12,259 people who took the Emotional Intelligence Test, PsychTests' researchers examined the characteristics of people who indicated that they only look out for themselves and their own needs ("Self-Servers"), and compared them to people who balance their own needs and interests with those of others ("Balancers"). Here's what PsychTests' study revealed:
SELF-SERVERS TEND TO HAVE A CYNICAL VIEW OF PEOPLE AND LIFE IN GENERAL
> 50% of Self-Servers are self-proclaimed pessimists (compared to 20% of Balancers).
> 53% feel that other people take advantage of them (compared to 20% of Balancers).
SELF-SERVERS ARE ALSO MORE LIKELY TO BELIEVE THAT:
> The end justifies the means (57% vs. 28% of Balancers).
> You should only help someone if it benefits you in some way (37% vs. 1% of Balancers).
> It's better not show any weakness (69% vs. 25% of Balancers).
> In order to get ahead, you have to step on a few toes (57% vs. 11% of Balancers).
> Given the chance, most people would backstab you (68% vs. 20% of Balancers).
It's better to distrust everyone (48% vs. 6% of Balancers).
SELF-SERVERS TEND TO HAVE UNDERDEVELOPED SOCIAL SKILLS AND A HARD TIME DEALING WITH PEOPLE
> 53% of Self-Servers feel awkward showing affection or expressing appreciation (compared to 13% of Balancers).
> 51% are uncomfortable in situations where they have to console someone (compared to 11% of Balancers).
> 42% are reluctant to give someone advice for fear of steering him or her in the wrong direction (compared to 11% of Balancers).
> 42% refuse to accept opinions that are different from their own (compared to 3% of Balancers).
> 25% would rather win an argument that compromise (compared to 6% of Balancers).
> Although 66% rated their personal relationships as "Excellent" or "Good", it's significantly less than the Balancers at 86%.
SELF-SERVERS ARE MORE LIKELY TO HAVE DIFFICULTY MANAGING THEIR EMOTIONS
> 61% of Self-Servers have a habit of trying to ignore or suppress negative feelings (compared to 25% of Balancers).
> 55% have problems controlling their temper (compared to 18% of Balancers).
SELF-SERVERS GENERALLY DON'T LIKE THEMSELVES OR THEIR LIVES VERY MUCH
> 36% of Self-Servers have a low sense of self-worth (compared to 9% of Balancers).
> 49% have low self-esteem and frequently criticize themselves (compared to 16% of Balancers).
> 51% view their lives as being one problem after another (compared to 12% of Balancers).
> 68% said that they are mostly or totally satisfied with their lives, but this was once again much lower than the Balancers at 80%.
"If you were to come across someone who says, 'I don't care about anyone else's needs except my own' your first instinct will probably be to dismiss this person as a selfish narcissist - and in some cases, that is probably true," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "However, even though the self-serving group in our study appeared to be self-absorbed on the surface, when we dug deeper, we saw traits that started to paint a different picture. For example, a deep sense of mistrust and cynicism is often triggered by mistreatment and betrayal, and lo and behold, more than half of the self-servers admitted that they often feel taken advantage of. Another 54% said that they have consistently put other people's needs ahead of their own, even when doing so left them feeling angry or resentful. So, what we have here is a group of people who have become so fed up with giving that they've switched to self-preservation mode."
"We are quick to judge people and label them, especially when they behave in a way that appears unacceptable to us," continues Dr. Jerabek. "The next time you notice yourself doing this, stop and ask yourself what might be at the root of this person's actions. The self-serving group in our sample, in spite of their seemingly arrogant tendencies, actually had low self-esteem - a score of 49 out of 100. So maybe that person who cut you off in traffic, that customer who was rude to you, or that nitpicky colleague has more going on in their life than meets the eye. Engage your empathy, and try to view their behavior from the perspective of 'What might this person be feeling or going through? What might be triggering his or her response?' You might find yourself being a little more patient with difficult people when you strive to understand the motive for their actions. This insight can also help you adjust the way you approach and communicate with them, which can yield surprisingly positive results."
