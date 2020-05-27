LA JOLLA, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dvele, a San Diego-based housing technology company and Blu Homes ("Blu"), a pioneer in modern luxury prefab homes, have announced that Dvele has completed the acquisition of Blu. This agreement brings together two leaders in the luxury factory built housing and home technology space, aligning to deliver superior homes into a market desperate for innovation.
Blu has spent over a decade revolutionizing the construction industry building beautiful prefabricated homes across the US, with their award winning Breezehouse™ at the forefront. Blu's homes have continued to show what kind of modern, luxury homes can be produced in a factory setting ensuring quality, timeliness, and value.
"In the early years of our entrepreneurial journey, Blu was the company we looked at as leading the charge for high-end prefabricated homes," said Dvele Co-Founder and CEO, Kurt Goodjohn. "We have the utmost respect and appreciation for what Blu has contributed to our collective space. They forged a path allowing Dvele's innovative home focused technologies to flourish. Combining the Blu brand with our original vision for Dvele as a technology platform is a powerful step forward in our quest to revolutionize this industry."
Dvele recently launched their self-powered home initiative, providing a comprehensive solution that addresses climate change and power grid resilience. Dvele's technology combined with Blu's award winning designs will deliver beautiful, intelligent and healthy environments for occupants.
"We're excited to join with Dvele for the next evolution of Blu,'' said Blu Co-Founder Maura McCarthy. "The alignment between Blu and Dvele on building superior homes for our occupants and the planet got us excited, and the synergy of strategy and IP made this an obvious next step."
About Dvele
Dvele is a privately held producer of next-generation modular homes and housing focused technologies. Founded in 2017 by pioneers of the modern modular home industry, San Diego-based Dvele has leveraged their expertise and efficient manufacturing process to create hyper-efficient, self-powered homes. Their technology platform allows for the development of homes that are better for your overall health and well being, while also contributing to the well being of the planet. Dvele's homes minimize waste and exceed structural, environmental, and home performance standards, without sacrificing an aesthetically pleasing style. For more information, visit http://www.dvele.com.
About Blu Homes
Blu Homes is the leading provider of premium prefab homes in North America. Designed in California and built in half the time of conventional custom homes, Blu homes feature soaring ceilings, walls of glass that "let the outdoors in", luxury quality finishes, and integrated high performance technologies for convenient and comfortable living. Blu's proprietary information technology enables its award-winning designers to create personalized home designs for customers in 3-D, and provide a clear, fixed price. Skilled craftsmanship and unique building technology allow Blu to build beautiful, open-plan designs, ship them efficiently and complete them quickly with its partner sitework providers. Blu's inspired and nationally recognized products can be found from New York to the Colorado Mountains and the Pacific Coast. Blu now sells its homes across all of California. For more information, visit www.bluhomes.com.
