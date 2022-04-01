NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-service kiosk market is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2020 to 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for self-service kiosks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. Customers in North America have always been at the forefront in terms of the adoption of new technologies, which has led to the growing implementation of self-service kiosks in the region.
Self-service Kiosk Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The self-service kiosk market is driven by the increasing adoption of contactless payment. In addition, the growing focus on smart retail stores is anticipated to boost the growth of the Self-service Kiosk Market. However, the growing demand for tablet kiosks will be a major challenge for the self-service kiosk market during the forecast period. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Some of the key Self-service Kiosk Players with their offerings:
The self-service kiosk market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Aksor SAS - The company offers self-service kiosks that enable customers to order, collect, and pay for products.
- Bollore SA - The company offers self-service kiosks through its subsidiary IER SAS.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - The company offers a self-service kiosk for banking and retail applications.
- Embross - The company offers self-service kiosk systems under its VelocityKiosk series
- Meridian Kiosks - The company offers self-service kiosks for its customers from various industries including automotive, healthcare, food services, retail, education, and real estate.
Self-service Kiosk Market - Segmentation Analysis
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Retail - Size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- Travel and tourism - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Financial services - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Self-service Kiosk Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.36
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aksor SAS, Bollore SA, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Thales Group, and VeriFone Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
