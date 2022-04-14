Comprehensive Cloud-based Solutions for the Self-Storage Industry
BLUE BELL, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Self Storage Manager, Inc., a total solutions provider for the self-storage industry, announced that it has promoted Rohan Shenoy as President of the company. Kat Shenoy, current President and CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc., will continue in the capacity of CEO and Chairman of the board and will continue to run the company with the help of Rohan and the rest of the management team.
Rohan Shenoy joined the company in December 2017 as VP of Operations and took charge of developing the product road map for the Self Storage Manager (SSM) software suite, and actively worked with the SSM Advisory Committee to gather client feedback and determine ways to enhance the product and quality assurance process for the SSM software suite. Since joining the company, he has managed product development, partner relationship with all third-party companies that SSM integrates with, and worked diligently to improve client relationship across the client base, especially the large operator clients. Additionally, Rohan has found ways to enhance the software development and systems maintenance operations, which consists of researching on cloud computing hosting capabilities, building the DevOps practice to streamline development and deployment operations, and issuing the SSAE 16 SOC I & II reports which confirms SSM's internal controls over financial reporting, application security, change management, and data integrity.
Rohan Shenoy has over nine years of product management, change management, and account management experience. Before joining Self Storage Manager, Inc., Rohan worked as a Senior Consultant at Ernst & Young (EY) for close to 5 years, and his experience varied across multiple practices that range from IT Audit, data analytics, ERP systems, and application security, and various industries, primarily within technology, retail, real estate, and healthcare. He graduated from Lehigh University, PA, with degrees in Computer Science and Business, and then completed his CPA.
As President of Self Storage Manager, Inc., Rohan will continue to work with the SSM Advisory Committee and large operator clients on the product roadmap and find ways to enhance SSM further and make it more scalable for multi-facility operators and REITs with up to 1000 sites. He will also manage the relationship with third-party service providers and look for ways to integrate best-of-breed third-party software and services into SSM. Additionally, Rohan will continue to manage the compliance initiatives to ensure SSM follows the latest payment card industry (PCI), financial reporting, security, and data privacy regulations for the self-storage industry.
Kat Shenoy, CEO and Chairman of Self Storage Manager, Inc. stated, "Rohan's promotion is well deserved. He has done an outstanding job leading the product management efforts for the company over the past four years. Rohan has also very effectively managed partner relationships and client relationships. He has earned the respect of our client base with his highly professional and practical approach. His technology and CPA background has helped the company complete various technology and compliance initiatives. I am highly energized by the significant growth we have achieved in the past four years and the company is now poised for rapid growth in 2022 and beyond. We have been well rewarded by the self-storage industry for our steadfast decision to stay independent."
"I am looking forward to working closely with Rohan to manage the company's growth and also find ways to further improve client satisfaction with our products and services. Rohan and I are very proud of our association with the self-storage industry and will continue to serve the industry in the best possible manner for many more years to come."
About Self Storage Manager, Inc.
Self Storage Manager, Inc., offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage ManagerTM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.
Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting http://www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at sales@selfstoragemanager.com.
Media Contact
John Rohan, Self Storage Manager Inc.,, +1 (800) 469-1740 Ext: 1, sales@selfstoragemanager.com
SOURCE Self Storage Manager Inc.,