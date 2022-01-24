IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sellvia builds a free online store and gives full access to the company's resources to anyone wishing to try ecommerce.
The uniqueness of this option is that any person, regardless of their location and experience, can start an online venture within just one business day – and test their new status and occupation for 14 days, absolutely for free.
Every entrepreneur who decides to accept the offer, gets a turnkey online store built according to their preferences and packed with ready-to-sell products.
They also get unlimited access to Sellvia's resources including:
- Growing stock of quality products
- US-based manufacturing
- US-based fulfillment center
- 1-3 business days shipping across the US
- Marketing guidance, services and promo materials
- Free support from a personal manager
If new business owners find their venture rewarding enough and choose to keep it operating, after 14 days of the free trial they subscribe to the paid Sellvia plan and continue working and growing. Those who are not interested in continuing, simply don't pay for the subscription and quit, with no strings attached.
"There's a huge difference between theory and practice, and online entrepreneurship is no exception. Our new option of starting a business at no cost gives everyone a chance to try being a business owner, listening to one's feelings and deciding whether to go on. All with zero risk and zero investment" – says Ilya Dolgikh, CEO & Co-founder of Sellvia. "For over a decade, our primary goal has been to give people from all across the globe, equal opportunities for changing their lives for the better through entrepreneurship. And this offer is definitely a unique chance for everyone to achieve this goal, or at least try and decide – in practice, not theory – if an online business suits them."
The opportunity to launch an ecommerce store for free is open for all comers and can be taken at any time on the offer's page.
About Sellvia
Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem, which includes all the technical, customer service and marketing features one needs to start, run and grow an online business. The company was created by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, and its headquarters, manufacturing and fulfillment center are based in the US (Irvine, California). The team's joint expertise in ecommerce helps provide its merchants with unrivalled business opportunities and their customers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. Visit the sellvia.com website to learn more about the company and its products.
