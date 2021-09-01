WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Engineered Machinery Co., Inc. (SEM), global leader in high security information end-of-life solutions, is pleased to introduce a new line of hard drive and solid state shredder models: the SEM Model DC-S1-3 Series. This unique series of devices are specifically designed for the destruction of enterprise rotational hard drives and solid state media, such as those found in data centers.
Designed at SEM's Westborough, MA headquarters, the DC-S1-3 Series includes three models: the DC-S1-3 HDD for rotational hard drives, DC-S1-3 SSD for solid state drives, and DC-S1-3 HDD/SSD Combo for HDDs and SSDs. All are made in the USA and TAA compliant.
"The DC-S1-3 series is an exciting new addition to our already extensive line of data destruction devices that was designed as a result of feedback gathered over the years from our data center clients," commented Nicholas Cakounes, SEM CTO. "In addition to robust health and safety features, the DC-S1-3 incorporates very high torque and solid steel cutting heads to easily destroy the toughest, most dense hard drives and devices."
The S1-3 series of devices are designed with a 3HP motor, high torque, and 3-phase power, ensuring the machines' longevity and consistency. The S1-3 HDD and SSD both come with a single feed opening while the S1-3 HDD/SSD combo unit includes two separate feed openings and cutting chambers, one for rotational, platter-based hard drives and the other for solid state hard drives and devices.
"Our new DC-S1-3 Series fills a gap for our data center clients when it comes to end-of-life hard drive destruction," said Ben Figueroa, SEM Strategic Account Manager. "These devices not only offer consistent and efficient drive destruction, but also feature a compact footprint, which is so critical to our data center clients."
In addition to rotational and solid state hard drives, the DC-S1-3 Series is ideal for the shredding of data tapes, cell phones, smartphones, optical media, memory sticks, thumb drives, PCBs, and other related electronic storage media.
For more information on the DC-S1-3 series, visit https://www.semshred.com/product/model-dc-s1-3-hdd-ssd/.
Media Contact
Heidi White, Security Engineered Machinery, 5083661488, h.white@semshred.com
SOURCE Security Engineered Machinery