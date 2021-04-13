WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Engineered Machinery Co., Inc. (SEM), global leader in high security information end-of-life solutions, is pleased to introduce two new shredder models: the SEM Model 0205NANO and the SEM Model 0205MICRO. These two unique devices are specifically designed for the destruction of solid state media, including small chips; the 0205NANO crushes the smallest of solid state media while the 0205MICRO is equipped to crush other larger solid state material. Designed and manufactured at SEM's Westborough, MA headquarters, both devices are TAA compliant and meet NIST 800-88 regulations.
"These are both exciting new additions to our line of destruction devices for data centers," commented Nicholas Cakounes, SEM CTO. "The 0205 line fills what has been a very real industry need for solid state destruction devices designed specifically to destroy microchips."
The Model 0205NANO is a mobile crusher designed to destroy the smallest forms of solid state media and microchips. The first of its kind, this revolutionary device destroys Compact Flash Type 1, SD Cards, SIM chips, SOIC-8, PLCC-32, SOIC-16, and TSOP48. Once the end-of-life data has been inserted into the device, it is crushed beyond recovery by the specially crafted and designed internal rotors, even the tiniest chips.
Similarly, the SEM Model 0205MICRO is constructed with custom-engineered solid steel rotors, an LCD touch screen interface, and portability. The 0205MICRO is a low volume, solid state crusher that crushes a wide array of various solid state media, including SSDs, thumb drives, flash and optical media, cell phones, and more.
"These revolutionary devices are the perfect additions to the commercial market, particularly data centers, when it comes to end-of-life data destruction," said Ben Figueroa, SEM Strategic Account Manager. "The 0205NANO and 0205MICRO are two state-of-the-art, compact, clean, and portable devices that make them ideal for safeguarding sensitive information stored on microchips."
For more information on the Model 0205NANO, visit https://www.semshred.com/product/model-0205nano/. For more information on the Model 0205MICRO, visit https://www.semshred.com/product/model-0205micro/.
