LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging services to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its attendance at this week's EV Charging Infrastructure USA summit. Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Orange County in Costa Mesa, the two-day conference will bring together EV charging developers and policymakers to discuss the latest in EV technology.
As a sponsor of the event, SemaConnect will bring representatives and display the Series 6 commercial charging station in the expo. With interactive LED lights, a recessed LCD display screen, slim design, durable enclosure, and smart technology, the CTEP-certified station is designed for all commercial charging needs. The cloud-based SemaConnect Network, which backs all SemaConnect smart charging stations, provides station owners with top features such as load management, access controls, custom pricing, sustainability reports, 24/7 monitoring, and integrations with leading driver applications.
"SemaConnect is excited to join this year's EV Charging Infrastructure USA summit," said Jim Nemec, director of government programs. "We look forward to engaging with other industry professionals and demonstrating our solutions during the exposition."
For more information about the event, please visit https://www.usa.evcharging-infrastructure.com/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/.
Media Contact
Stephen Carroll, SemaConnect, Inc., +1 (301) 352-3730 Ext: 247, stephen.carroll@semaconnect.com
Bethany Villarreal, SemaConnect, Inc, (301) 352-3730 209, bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com
SOURCE SemaConnect, Inc.