SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic (recently acquired by MarkLogic), the leader in Semantic AI technology, today announced the release of Semaphore 5.4.0, which includes enhancements and improvements across multiple Semaphore modules.
"Semaphore 5.4.0 focuses on product updates that include market demands and customer feedback to ensure value-driven improvements across all Semaphore modules. Semaphore incorporates innovative technologies and strategies to deliver a unified user experience, enhanced interoperability, and flexible integration within your ecosystem for quality data-driven outcomes", Matthieu Jonglez, CTO Smartlogic.
The Semaphore platform continues to focus on 3 core areas; Model, Scale and Collaborate; Auto-Classification, Fact & Language Services; and Integrate and Visualize - in a modular and extensible platform that allows customers to add capabilities as business needs evolve.
Semaphore 5.4.0 highlights:
Model, Scale and Collaborate
Advanced Knowledge Model Development Capabilities
- New Linked data, mapping, and reconciliation service
- Enhanced text analytics and model enrichment support
Model Development with Subject Matter Specialists
- State-of-the-art implementation of Semaphore Knowledge Review Tool (KRT) that extends development and collaboration capabilities
- Selective task management that supports commits and rollbacks
Auto-Classification, Fact & Language Services
- Precision and recall capabilities incorporated into the user interface
- Extensions to the fact extraction framework
- Publishing optimization enhancements - Adaptive to publish classification languages
Integrate and Visualize
Usability and management
- Optimize the publishing process that allows you to publish selected parts of models
- Improved Semantic Enhancement Service (SES) index management
- History management
Designed for the world's largest enterprises that demand scale and quality, Semaphore combines the power of Semantic AI with industry-recognized knowledge model management, precise, complete, and consistent classification and language services, and cutting-edge fact extraction capabilities to enable organizations to Reveal Smarter Decisions.
Semaphore delivers more value to enterprise initiatives that require the aggressive use of data – structured and unstructured - internal and external to the organization. It provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
About Smartlogic
For more than a decade, Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
Semaphore is available on-premises; Software as a Service (SaaS); on-Demand and in hybrid mode. We support the information needs of the world's largest enterprises to accelerate growth, prevent revenue leakage, minimize risk, govern enterprise information, and deliver value to their organization, customers, partners, and suppliers
Media Contact
Ann Kelly, Smartlogic, 9529564961, ann.kelly@smartlogic.com
SOURCE Smartlogic