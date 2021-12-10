PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, is recognized for the fourth consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. This year, Gartner has once again positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant. Semarchy regards this continuing recognition as validation of its long-term strategy that positions MDM as a core capability within a data management platform.
Gartner defines "MDM as a technology-enabled business discipline in which business and IT
organizations work together to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency and accountability of the enterprise's official, shared master data assets."
The report evaluated 16 different software vendors on 15 criteria and placed Semarchy in the Leaders quadrant.
"It is always an honor to be recognized by a well-respected analyst firm like Gartner. We value our placement as it supports our goal to not only be in sync with the MDM market, but to stay ahead of the curve such as with our recent addition of comprehensive data integration capabilities," said Semarchy CEO, Thorwald "TH" Herbert. "We pride ourselves on the agility of our easy-to-use platform and how quickly our clients can see value, no matter the industry or organization."
According to Gartner, "The MDM market continues to evolve and thrive as organizations seek to benefit from the business agility afforded by mastering their most critical data, particularly in times of change. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to inform their MDM solution choices."
"I see our ranking as proof that our deepening capabilities in xDM broaden our appeal as a governance platform." said Semarchy Chief Product Officer, FX Nicolas. "With the acquisition of Stambia, our capabilities in data integration and data quality continue growing our data hub capabilities and enable our clients to realize a data fabric architecture."
Get your complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report here.
Gartner categorizes the various providers as "Challengers," "Leaders," "Visionaries," and "Niche Players" based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
Disclaimer: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Sally Parker, Simon Walker, Malcolm Hawker, 6 December 2021.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Semarchy: Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, integrated, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
