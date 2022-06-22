The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience with the Service
PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, a software leader enabling organizations to transform data into insights, has been named a Customer's Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customers': Master Data Management Solutions report. Gartner defines master data management (MDM) as a technology-enabled business discipline in which business and IT organizations work together to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency and accountability of the enterprise's official, shared master data assets.
In addition to this recent award, Semarchy is the only Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Master Data Management to achieve 100% customer recommendations in the past 12 months.
"Being recognized as a 2022 Customers' Choice for MDM solutions is for us a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said TH Herbert, CEO of Semarchy. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."
The Gartner Peer Insights MDM solutions report covers enterprise software products that support the global identification, linking, and synchronization of master data across heterogeneous data sources through semantic reconciliation of master data; create and manage a central, persisted system of record or index of record for master data; support the four MDM hub implementation styles, as defined by Gartner; enable the generation and delivery of a trusted version of one or more subject areas to all stakeholders, in support of various business initiatives; support ongoing master data stewardship and governance requirements through workflow-based monitoring and corrective action techniques; are agnostic to the business application landscape in which they reside; and can be implemented by end-user organizations without having to make use of required professionals.
Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, complements expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides.
To be included in the "Voice of the Customer" report for a Gartner Peer Insights market, a vendor must have a product that aligns to that market as determined by Gartner Peer Insights and have 20 or more eligible reviews during the specified 18-month submission period. A dedicated Gartner Peer Insights market alignment team uses a set of criteria for evaluating whether a technology provider's products and/or services align with the Gartner Peer Insights market definitions.
"Organizations seeking to capitalize on their data have struggled with cumbersome tools with lengthy deployments and inflexible architectures," said Brett Hansen, CMO of Semarchy. "Semarchy offers the alternative, leveraging automation and an agile approach to rapidly deliver value. Earning 'Customer Choice' is a testament to our approach and our organization's commitment to customer success."
Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-premises platform and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a service and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.semarchy.com.
Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
