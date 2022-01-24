PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, a global leader in data management solutions, today announced the release of xDI - a data integration component - as part of their Intelligent Data Hub™ platform. According to key analyst firms, Semarchy is already a leader in the Master Data Management (MDM) sector, and this release further strengthens their position as a best-in-class technology solution provider.
Semarchy xDM enables organizations to rapidly improve business outcomes by addressing underlying data problems using a single software platform for governance, master data, reference data, data quality, enrichment, and workflows. With the introduction of xDI for data integration, and leveraging its many capabilities and connectors, clients will be able to accelerate and simplify embedding the platform in their enterprise applications architecture.
"We have always had a vision of delivering an agile, flexible, scalable and fully integrated data hub that delivers rapid, measurable business outcomes. The launch of xDI demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation and strengthens our ability to deliver these results, and eases the deployment of a Data Fabric architecture for our clients," said TH Herbert, CEO of Semarchy.
New and existing clients will be able to use xDI as either a standalone product or together with new or existing instances of xDM. The Semarchy platform is specifically designed for flexibility and scale when it comes to any type of data integration.
"Semarchy xDI provides high-performance, agile and extensible data integration for all integration styles and use cases. Its large number of connectors, that include cutting edge technologies such as Kafka, Google BigQuery, Snowflake or Spark, coupled with the elegant universal mapping approach, and extensible using templates makes it a perfect match not only for data hubs, but in all data initiatives," said FX Nicolas, Chief Product Officer of Semarchy.
Some of the key benefits and features of xDI include Universal Mapping, a metadata-driven approach to integration and an ELT architecture with delegated transformations, all of which allow clients to deliver the data their business requires in time while keeping their costs under strict control. With xDI, organizations can tackle all integration challenges including:
- Traditional business intelligence
- Advanced analytics
- Application integration and data hubs
- Anonymization and compliance
- Data Services
Cloud modernization and migration
For more information and technical details about xDI, please click here.
About Semarchy: Semarchy is a leader in the master data management market, delivering data freedom and empowering organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size to quickly integrate critical information scattered across applications with a comprehensive, agile platform and intelligent security and governance. Data can be integrated, discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is available on-premises, on most popular cloud marketplaces including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS).
Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA with offices in London, UK, Paris & Lyon, France and Mexico City, Mexico.
