SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ for Master Data Management and Data Governance, is recognized for the third consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. This year, Gartner has positioned the company in the leaders' quadrant. Semarchy believes this repeated recognition and its new positioning as a Leader confirms the effective conversion of the Intelligent Data Hub™ from vision into reality, delivering successful master data management, data governance, and data quality projects.
The research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. evaluated 15 different providers from all over the world.
"We have always chosen to put our clients first and focus on their success and satisfaction - thanks to a platform vision that covers multi-domain use cases in various industries," said Semarchy founder and CEO, Salah Kamel. "We also made Semarchy xDM available on-premises, in the cloud and as software as a service through our partners, with the same ease-of-use and best-in-class functionalities."
"I'm honored to see a leading analyst firm like Gartner recognizing us among the Leaders in the Master Data Management solutions market," said Semarchy COO, TH Herbert. "We greatly appreciate all who have made it possible. Our success depends not just on our excellent product and team, but on the continuing support from our amazing clients and partners."
Gartner categorizes the various providers as "Challengers," "Leaders," "Visionaries," and "Niche Players" based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
Last June, for the second year in a row, Semarchy was recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Master Data Management achieving the highest client satisfaction rating among all six vendors recognized as a Customers' Choice. Distinctions such as this come directly from end users' reviews on topics such as willingness to recommend, negotiation experience, getting support for the product or service, and their overall implementation effort.
About Semarchy: Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
