PHOENIX, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, a software leader enabling organizations to transform data into insights, today announced that it has been awarded a Spring 2022 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
"I'm very excited to announce the Spring 2022 Leaders on SourceForge," said SourceForge President Logan Abbott. "Semarchy xDM has been recognized as a Leader this Spring in the Data Governance and Master Data Management categories, and their outstanding user reviews are a testament to the high-quality solution they provide to their customers,
To win the Spring 2022 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5 percent of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Semarchy delivers to customers.
"At Semarchy, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2022 Leader Award," said TH Herbert, CEO at Semarchy. "We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge"
Semarchy xDM is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform. Now available on Docker Hub, millions of developers around the world now have easy access to Semarchy xDM.
"We are thrilled that our product was selected as best-in-class from over 60,000 products on SourceForge," said Brett Hansen, CMO at Semarchy. "One thing we pride ourselves on is delivering great customer outcomes. This award from SourceForge is consistent with others we have received, such as being listed number one in Gartner Peer Insights. We are grateful to add this important recognition from SourceForge to our list of endorsements."
ABOUT SEMARCHY
Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-premises platform and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a service and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.semarchy.com.
ABOUT SOURCEFORGE
SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
