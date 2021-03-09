SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ for Master Data Management and Governance, today announced that it has been awarded a Winter 2021 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognized companies and products with outstanding user reviews that are in the top five percent of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
"We're happy to announce this year's remarkable Winter 2021 Leaders," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Semarchy showed that they're beloved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews."
To win the Winter 2021 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top five percent of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates Semarchy's commitment to product quality and to delivering superior experiences and outcomes for their clients.
"The Semarchy team is excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2021 Leader Award," said TH Herbert, COO of Semarchy. "We work hard to provide a best-in-class product, and to service our clients with individual attention, so we're happy to see our users rewarding us with such good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge."
About Semarchy
Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
