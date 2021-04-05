MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is pleased to announce the successful go-live of the OATI webPipeline™ solution for SEMCO Energy Gas Company, a public natural gas utility headquartered in Port Huron, MI (https://www.semcoenergygas.com/main/default). SEMCO delivers natural gas in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, as well as in the central, eastern and western parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. On March 23, 2021, SEMCO began production operations of OATI's webPipeline™ solution, providing state-of-the-art gas transportation and storage functionality.
OATI webPipeline™ is an all-in-one gas pipeline management system that supports operations from gathering and transportation all the way to distribution. This solution allows users to automate their business processes, all while maintaining compliance through NAESB Wholesale Gas Quadrant 3.1 Standards. Hosted in OATI's Private Cloud, webPipeline™ maintains data cybersecurity standards by complying with the most stringent security standards.
"SEMCO selected OATI after a thorough review process, in large part because of their ability to meet the specific requirements of SEMCO and its customers." Said Autumn Mlynarski, Manager of Business Applications. "Their ability to ensure all of the customer data is secure and is accessible to those who need to work with that data everyday was a key driver in selecting OATI."
"The challenge of pipeline management has grown as the demand for pipeline capacity continues to increase," said OATI President and CEO Dr. Sasan Mokhtari. "OATI is proud to provide support to SEMCO Energy through our fully-integrated, natural gas transportation and storage management software solution."
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Pipeline Scheduling, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Media Contact
Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 7632012000, Jerry.Dempsey@oati.net
SOURCE OATI