SemiCab is recognized by TAG for their contribution to innovation and economic growth in Georgia's technology sector
ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SemiCab, North America's only Collaborative Transportation Platform, announced its recognition as a Top 40 Innovative Technology Company in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). Every year, TAG unveils the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia and SemiCab is honored to be among those included in this year's prestigious list.
TAG is the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry. Their annual list of Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies recognizes Georgia-based technology companies for their contribution to innovation and economic growth within the state's technology sector. This year's winners represented a wide range of technology industries that power Georgia's innovation economy.
"TAG is pleased to recognize these top technology companies that help positively impact Georgia's innovation economy," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "By Elevating, Innovating and Activating strategies that support the vast technology ecosystem, these companies help advance our state's position on the global technology stage."
As North America's only Collaborative Transportation Platform, SemiCab aggregates demand and supply across a multi-enterprise network and continuously creates collaboration opportunities for shippers and carriers to work together in order to eliminate empty miles, reduce carbon footprint, and increase overall network efficiencies. The platform's Predictive Capacity Optimization technology uses a combination of machine learning and advanced optimization models to build a more efficient trucking network.
"We're always innovating to better align with our clients' needs as they continue to expand and widen their reach," says Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab CEO. "This recognition further reinforces our dedication and inspires us to continue our quest for creating transportation efficiencies we can all be proud of."
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)
TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.
TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.
TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.
Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.
For more information visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit tagedonline.org.
