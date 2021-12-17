ALANTA, Dec.17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has recognized SemiCab with its 2021 Green Supply Chain Award. The award recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of its supply chain strategy.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive began recognizing sustainability initiatives back in 2008, when they saw that "green" and "sustainability" had become new watchwords for the supply chain. As more and more companies incorporate sustainability metrics into their wider performance framework, they are committed to recognizing companies focused on greening the supply chain.
"There are several industry experts and market research reports detailing that regardless of the pandemic, shortages, natural disasters and other supply chain disruptions, sustainability still remains a top priority in the supply chain. Whether it's a new solution, a new program or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcase heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Regardless of the challenges the supply chain industry faces, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end."
The transportation industry's reliance on fossil fuels has put it on a collision course with regulators seeking to slow climate change related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Reducing empty miles which account for 25-30 percent of overall freight miles, is one way the industry can make an impact. SemiCab is focused on making that happen.
According to SemiCab founder, Ajesh Kapoor, "To date, many attempts have been made to utilize technology to eliminate empty miles from the trucking industry, but these attempts have been primarily focused on market-price based automated matching of individual point-to-point spot loads, not on overall network efficiency. SemiCab's Collaborative Transportation Platform is focused on connecting multiple shippers, including those in the e-commerce/retail sector, in order to reduce empty miles." Shippers on the SemiCab platform don't have to change a thing to benefit from collaborative opportunities. SemiCab collaborates on their behalf and everyone, including the environment, wins.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a digital freight ecosystem built to help shippers, carriers, and brokers alike—that's what makes SemiCab a Collaborative Transportation Platform. SemiCab facilitates communication, enables collaboration, and brings much-needed transparency to the freight industry. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to create visibility. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. By taking advantage of modern technology and advanced optimization techniques, SemiCab creates efficient round-trip capacity and increases the utilization of private and dedicated fleets. The result? Shippers pay less and carriers and drivers make more. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
